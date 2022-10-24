WINGATE, N.C. — Tusculum University and Wingate University played to a 0-0 draw in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer on Saturday afternoon.
With the draw, the Pioneers (9-3-4, 3-3-4 SAC) extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches (5-0-3) and clinched a berth in the upcoming SAC Championship tournament.
Tusculum’s two latest draws have come against Limestone and Wingate, both of which were among the 10 teams under consideration in the initial NCAA Southeast Region rankings announced this week.
Tusculum was outshot by a 19-3 margin by Wingate (8-3-4, 3-3-4 SAC) but each team had three shots on goal. The shutout was the third in a row for Pioneer keeper Grayson Patterson and extended her streak without conceding a goal to 320 minutes, 15 seconds spanning four matches.
Patterson’s shutout was her seventh of the season, moving her into a tie for fifth place on the Tusculum single-season shutout list with Jennie Murphy (2000 and 2001) and Marissa Williams (2011 and 2012).
The Pioneers will conclude the regular season at home against Carson-Newman at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Eagles (9-3-3, 7-2-1 SAC) are assured of finishing third in the SAC standings.
MEN’S SOCCER Wingate 1, Tusculum 0
WINGATE, N.C. — Emil Svenander scored early in the second half to give Wingate University a South Atlantic Conference victory.
The Bulldogs (9-3-4, 6-1-3 SAC) won their seventh straight match and took over first place in the SAC standings heading into the final day of regular season play on Wednesday. The Pioneers (1-7-5, 1-5-4 SAC) had their four-match unbeaten streak end and endured their fourth 1-0 loss in conference play this season.
Wingate outshot Tusculum 10-6 in the match, and the Bulldogs had just three shots on goal to one for the Pioneers. Nicolas Leite had two saves in his first start of the season for the Pioneers, while Aleksa Janjic had one stop for the Bulldogs.
Tusculum will wrap up its regular season at home against Carson-Newman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Eagles enter the final week of the season in third place in the SAC with a 5-1-4 record.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 11th
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team split its two matches on Sunday to wrap up play at the McKendree Bearcat Open.
The Pioneers completed traditional round play with an 883-755 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan for TU’s first victory of the young season.
Tusculum advanced to bracket playoff play where they lost to Quincy 4-1 in a Baker Best-of-7 format. Quincy won the first three games before TU rebounded with a 217-198 decision in the fourth game. But QU closed out the match with a 215-203 decision in the fifth.
Lincoln Memorial claimed the tournament title as the Railsplitters upset host and defending NCAA champion McKendree and followed with a 4-1 win over Mercyhurst in the final.
The tournament individual standings were concluded on Sunday as Allison Robbins finished 18th with a six-game total 1,167 total pins. Alexa Tieto placed 31st with 1,052 pins. Shayna Long was 36th with 974, Emilee Horton posted 968 pins for 37th and Savannah Price placed 38th with 957.
Tusculum (1-10) will travel to Dyer, Indiana, for the Valparaiso Classic this weekend.
VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Split
JEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum finished the SAC/PBC Crossover on Saturday with a win against Georgia College before dropping a decision to USC Aiken.
The Pioneers (9-11) return to SAC play at Lincoln Memorial (8-17, 4-10 SAC) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Pioneers started off day two with a 25-19, 27-25, 25-13 sweep of the Bobcats (10-13).
Tusculum’s Peyton Gash and Emiah Burrowes recorded 12 kills. Carli Pigza (9), Martina Foster (8), McKayla Willey (4) and Raven Chance (3) rounded out the scoring. Elise Carmichael had 22 assists followed by 13 from Samantha Bunch. Burrowes finished with a match-best 12 digs, one more than Carly Sosnowski’s 11.
Chance led all players with four block assists, while Gash and Pigza both notched three assists.