Tusculum University held off three potential game-tying shots by Wingate University in the final 20 seconds for a 54-52 South Atlantic Conference victory on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum’s Jami Tham posted her 18th straight double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds and Mya Belton added 15 points and seven boards. The Pioneers (14-4, 6-2 SAC) led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before the Bulldogs (11-5, 4-3 SAC) got within a possession six times in the fourth quarter.
Tusculum stays tied with Carson-Newman atop the SAC Mountain Division standings.
Blayre Shultz added 10 points and a career-high five steals for the Pioneers, who earned their first win by two points or less since a 57-56 victory at Wingate on Dec. 13, 2015.
Following Wednesday’s 83-81 double-overtime loss at Carson-Newman on Wednesday, it is the first time the Pioneers have played two straight games decided by two points or less since Feb. 22-25, 2017.
Bryanna Troutman led Wingate with 13 points and seven rebounds, but the Bulldogs were just 8-for-14 (57.1 percent) from the foul line after entering the game shooting 77.2 percent from the stripe for the season.
Wingate finished with 23 turnovers, which Tusculum turned into 17 points, while the Bulldogs forced the Pioneers into 22 turnovers and converted them into 18 points. Tusculum was outrebounded 38-33 by Wingate, but won for the first time this season when not finishing with more rebounds than an opponent.
Belton sank three three-pointers and had three blocked shots while playing all 40 minutes.
Tusculum never trailed after taking a 14-11 lead on a three-pointer by Tham with two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Pioneers play at Coker at 2 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL WINGATE 79 TUSCULUM 72
Jarren Cottingham poured in a game-high 23 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:51 remaining, to lead the Wingate Bulldogs to a South Atlantic Conference win at Pioneer Arena.
The Bulldogs (11-5, 6-1 SAC) remain co-leaders in the SAC Piedmont Division while halting the Pioneers’ three-game winning streak. Wingate also halts a four-game skid in games played in Greeneville.
Cottingham finished the game shooting 8-of-15 from the floor including 4-of-6 from three-point territory. He was also 3-of-3 from the free throw line, including a pair with 21 seconds to go to put the game out of reach.
Tusculum made a pair valiant efforts in the second half as the Pioneers erased a 10-point deficit to take a one-point lead. The Pioneers later trailed by nine points and tied the game 70-70 with 2:14 to go on a Justin Mitchell basket.
Cottingham put the Bulldogs ahead for good with his driving layup for a 72-70 advantage.
The Pioneers were called for an offensive foul on the ensuing possession, but Tusculum got the ball back on steal in the backcourt by Mitchell. But his running jumper in the lane was off target and was hauled in by Destin Clark for his game-leading ninth rebound.
Donnell Nixon hit the shot of the game when he dribbled to the right corner and put up a high-arching rainbow triple with 53 seconds left for a 75-70 Wingate lead.
Tusculum’s Inady Legiste scored 17 points with eight rebounds and career-highs with six assists and four blocked shots.
Mitchell added 13 points off the bench, while Jacob Hobbs went 5-of-5 for a season-high 11 points.
Tusculum travels to Coker at 4 p.m. Saturday.
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers Set Records
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams earned four victories, set four school records and posted three NCAA qualifying marks during competition at the Mondo College Invitational Saturday at the JDL Fast Track.
The Tusculum men earned victories from Tyrell Edwards in the 60 meters, Zackary Nelson in the 400 meters and Antonio Aparicio in the 600 meters, along with the 4x400 relay. Tusculum’s women set school records in the 60 hurdles by Theresa Green-White and Emily Coddington in the 600 meters.
The Pioneers will return to competition at the Vanderbilt Invitational on Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21.
MEN’S RECAP
Edwards qualified for finals in the 60 meters with a time of 6.87 in prelims, then ran 6.78 in the final for the 10th-fastest time in Division II this season and good for second place on the Pioneer all-time performance list. Marquel Pittman ran third in the 60 finals with a career-best time of 6.89 seconds, while Jarvis Barber Jr. was seventh in 6.96 seconds.
Nelson, who qualified for nationals last year in the 400 meters, ran 49.11 seconds in the finals to take over fourth place on the 2023 Division II performance list. Aparicio captured first in the 600 meters with a time of 1:23.15 to break the school record of 1:26.71 set by Kyle Stanley on Feb. 20, 2021. DeWayne Morris placed fifth in the 600 at 1:25.84 for the second-best time in school history, while Stephen Brewer took seventh in 1:28.82.
Freshman Daryl Smith Jr. finished second in the triple jump at 14.44 meters (47 feet, 4 1/2 inches) to break the school record of 14.03 meters (46 feet, 1/2 inch) set by Yannick Rosalie on Jan. 12, 2018. Smith’s mark reached the NCAA qualifying standard of 14.38 meters.
Also setting a school record was freshman Mikeal Pillar, who threw 13.22 meters (43 feet, 4 1/2 inches) to finish eighth in the weight throw while breaking the record of 12.77 meters (41 feet, 10 3/4 inches) set by Evan Grooms at the 2020 SAC Championship.
Tusculum’s 4x400 relay of Brewer, Barber, Nelson and Xavion Bogus earned a winning time of 3:24.73, the seventh-fastest time in the relay in program history.
Edwards also finished sixth in the 200 meters at 23.25 seconds and Jamal Cash was sixth in the 60 hurdles finals at 8.65 seconds, the fourth-best time in program history, after running 8.72 in preliminaries to advance. Cash added a mark of 6.27 meters (20 feet, 7 inches) in the long jump to move into sixth place on the program performance list.
In the shot put, freshman Adrian Gumm finished sixth at 13.45 meters (44 feet, 1 1/2 inches) for the third-best mark on the program performance list. Gumm added a 14th-place finish in the weight throw at 12.17 meters (39 feet, 11 1/4 inches).
WOMEN’S RECAP
Green-White ran 8.99 seconds in the finals of the 60 hurdles to take second place, while breaking the school record of 9.11 seconds set by Kenisha Stubbs at the 2022 SAC Championship. Green-White, who was fourth in preliminaries at 9.45 seconds, also had the eighth-fastest time in program history in the prelims of the 60 meters (7.94).
Coddington’s time of 1:47.08 in the 600 meters placed her 10th overall and broke the school record of 1:48.69 set by Earthaiza Watkins on Feb. 7, 2020. Judy Chellah finished 11th at 1:50.08 for the third-best time in school history in the event.
In the 60 meters, Kylia Wright finished 10th in preliminaries at 7.83 seconds, the second-best time in program history, and placed fourth in the 200 meters at 26.13 seconds to rank seventh-best all-time on the Tusculum list.
Kiera Taylor finished eighth in the long jump and moved into fourth place on the Tusculum performance list with a best mark of 5.09 meters (16 feet, 8 1/2 inches). Green-White had a mark of 4.83 meters (15 feet, 10 1/4 inches) for fifth on the Pioneer performance list.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL TUSCULUM 3 BARTON 2
In a 19-25, 29-27, 19-25, 25-23, 17-15 victory over Barton, Tusculum shattered the program’s kill (70), attack (163) and assist (65) records, while finishing with the third-most digs (49).
The Pioneers improve to 1-3, while Barton falls to 0-1.
Six Pioneers set career-bests. Colby Landry (24), Deklan Wingo (16) and Jabes de la Cruz (8) tallied their highest kill totals, while Matt Moore added 10 digs. Both setters also added to the record night. Jaden Bramhall was credited with eight digs and three blocks (all solo), while Tristan Blake collected 26 assists and six digs.
Dane Loup made his season debut. In only two sets, the junior notched 12 kills. Shaphar Grant added nine kills.
Tusculum will host Erskine at 6 p.m. Tuesday.