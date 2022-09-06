Brianna Garcia scored twice in a span of just under two minutes early in the second half as Tusculum University rallied past the University of West Alabama 3-2 in non-conference play Friday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
Tusculum is off to its first 3-0-0 start since 2004, while West Alabama falls to 1-2-0.
With Tusculum trailing 2-1, a corner kick by Marja Enste in the 51st minute was headed by Rosy Wodhams and stopped by West Alabama keeper Maria Mon, but the rebound came straight to Garcia who netted the equalizer at 50:34.
Garcia would strike again at 52:31 as a pass from Sydney Grant to Taylor Youmans led to a feed to the left wing to a driving Garcia, who chipped a shot over Mon for a 3-2 Tusculum lead.
Youmans scored in the second minute off a Garcia assist.
Garcia has scored a goal in each of the Pioneers’ first three matches and ranks second in the South Atlantic Conference in goals (four) and points (10). Youmans leads the SAC with four assists and is third in points with eight (two goals, four assists).
Tusculum keeper Grayson Patterson helped preserve the Pioneer lead by making saves on Paige Laidler in the 54th minute and Selis Demirci in the 64th minute.
Tusculum finished the match with a 13-9 shot advantage and a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. The Pioneers were whistled for 14 fouls to 10 by the Tigers.
Patterson finished with two saves for the Pioneers, while Mon had six saves for the Tigers, all in the second half.
Tusculum will seek its first 4-0-0 start since 2001 when the Pioneers host Lenoir-Rhyne at 5 p.m. Saturday in their South Atlantic Conference opener.
The Bears, who advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals last season, have opened the season with a tie and a loss heading into their league opener on Wednesday at Lincoln Memorial.
MEN’S SOCCER Lees-McRae 2, Tusculum 1A goal in each half helped Lees-McRae College to a win over Tusculum University in non-conference play Friday evening at Pioneer Field.
Fletcher Dyson scored on a penalty kick in the first half and assisted on the eventual winning goal by Harrison Watts in the 51st minute for the Bobcats (2-1-1), who were outshot 15-9 by the Pioneers (0-1-2) but received eight saves in goal from Joshua Garvilla.
Tusculum’s lone goal came in the 72nd minute from Othmane Chagour, but the Pioneers could not equalize despite putting seven shots on goal in the second half to two by the Bobcats.
Keeper Bruno De Freitas finished with two saves for the Pioneers, who took six corner kicks to three by the Bobcats. Lees-McRae was called for 12 fouls to seven by Tusculum, while the Pioneers were shown the only caution of the match.
Tusculum will host Lenoir-Rhyne in its South Atlantic Conference opener at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field. The Bears and Pioneers have tied each of the last two seasons, and the Bears are off to a 2-0-1 start heading into Wednesday’s match at Lincoln Memorial.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Drop 2
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team finished competition at the tough Tampa Classic on Saturday, dropping decisions to Wheeling and No. 24 Colorado Mesa.
Tusculum (0-4, 0-1 SAC) returns home Tuesday to Pioneer Arena to resume South Atlantic Conference action by hosting Mars Hill. First serve against the Lions (4-0, 0-0 SAC) is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Wheeling 3, Tusculum 1
The Cardinals (2-4) won by scores of 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 in the day’s opener. WU was listed among those receiving votes in the AVCA preseason poll.
Tusculum’s Emiah Burrowes tallied 22 kills on an efficient .385 clip. Carli Pigza also recorded a double-digit kill outing with 16 on a .343 hitting percentage. Martina Foster notched nine kills out of the middle, firing at a .500 rate, followed by seven from Peyton Gash.
Samantha Bunch (18) and Elise Carmichael (20) combined for 38 assists. Additionally, Carmichael landed a pair of aces, joined by Burrowes and McKayla Willey with one apiece. Carly Sosnowski scooped up 21 digs and Burrowes recorded a double-double with 10 digs. TU’s lone block was a solo stuff off of the hands of Burrowes.
Colorado Mesa 3
Tusculum 0
Tusculum suffered its fourth-straight loss to begin the season at the hands of the nationally-ranked Mavs: 25-15, 25-21, 25-20. This marks the Pioneers’ second top-25 foe thus far in 2022.
Burrowes led the way for Tusculum, notching nine kills. Pigza (8), Madison Adkins (5), Gash (3), Lauren Xayavong (1), and Foster (1) rounded out the scoring. Adkins went 5-for-8 in her attempts for a .625 rate, while also recording 19 of the Pioneers’ 21 assists.
Three for TU are tabbed with an ace: Adkins, Xayavong and Sosnowski. The latter was the lone player in the contest to reach double-digit digs with 11. Foster finished with a match-best four block assists, beating out three from Adkins.
CROSS COUNTRY Pioneers Open Season
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2022 season on Friday by competing in the 37th annual Eye Opener at the Roger Milliken Center, hosted by the University of South Carolina Upstate.
The Pioneer men finished 11th out of 14 teams, while the Tusculum women had just four competitors and did not qualify for a team score.
Tusculum will run in the Walters State Invitational in Morristown on Saturday.
MEN’S RECAP
Tusculum accumulated 323 points to finish 11th out of 14 teams in the field, which included five Division I programs and five Division II teams.
Senior Antonio Aparicio was the Pioneers’ top finisher, placing 58th overall with a time of 29:22.6 over the 8-kilometer course. Sophomore Bryson Livesay finished just after Aparicio in 59th place at 29:22.9, with sophomore Evan Bruce taking 83rd overall in 31:22.0.
Freshman Ethyn Council finished 89th overall in 31:41.7, and freshman DeWayne Morris was the Pioneers’ fifth scorer as he took 98th place in 32:26.62. Freshman Jerry Ricker was 107th place at 34:49.7, and sophomore Xavion Bogus was in 115th place at 40:35.0.
Furman and ETSU combined to have eight of the top 10 finishers, but the Paladins won the meet with 29 points with the Bucs in second at 40 points and host USC Upstate in third at 95 points. Drew Topoly of Methodist was the meet winner, covering the course in 24:56.9 to beat runner-up Foster Wilfong of Furman by 7 1/2 seconds.
WOMEN’S RECAP
With only four athletes finishing, the Pioneers were unable to place in the team standings. Junior Judy Chellah was the top finisher for Tusculum, placing 52nd in the 5-kilometer race in 22:01.7.
Junior Emily Coddington was right behind Chellah in 53rd place at 22:02.2, with senior Destiny Lottie in 86th place at 31:09.3 and senior Aliyah Adderley taking 88th place at 33:48.9.
Furman swept the top seven places in the team standings and finished with a perfect score of 15, well ahead of Wofford (83) and ETSU (100). Abigail Robertson of Furman was the individual winner as she ran 17:49.7 to beat teammate Emily Little by three seconds flat.