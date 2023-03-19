SOFTBALL
JIMENEZ HOMERS
TWICE IN SWEEP OF COKER
GREENEVILLE,
Tenn. --- The Tusculum
University softball team won the twin bill over the visiting Coker Cobras on Saturday afternoon (Mar. 18). Freshman Sammy Jimenez homered in both games, while senior Emily Sappington became the first pitcher in program history to record a 400th career strikeout.
Tusculum
(15-16, 4-8 SAC) takes a break from conference action for the next two series, beginning with Young Harris on Wednesday (Mar. 22). The Pioneers and Mountain Lions are set to face off with a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
Game
1: Tusculum 5, Coker 0
Jimenez drove in three
runs alongside a solo homer in her 3-for-3 start. Kallyn Newport and Hannah Hughes added two hits apiece to the effort, while Sappington pitched her 14th career shutout in the circle.
Hayley
Lazo led off the second with a controversial infield single but was called out on Maddie McBride’s fielder’s choice. Hughes and Katelynn Hodges followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Newport lifted a pitch to the outfield for a sacrifice fly,
scoring McBride as the first run of the game. Jimenez hit a bloop single to the left side to plate Hughes and Hodges was thrown out trying to make it 3-0.
Coker
had a great scoring opportunity thwarted in the third. A hit and walk were bunted over, while an error loaded the bases with one out. A heads up play by Jimenez at third saved a run with her throw to Chloe Freischmidt at home. Sappington got the third out
via strikeout.
The
Cobras also had runners on the corners with two outs in the fourth, but the TU defense maintained the shutout.
Jimenez
elevated a pitch over the fence in right center for her first solo shot of the day, the second of her career.
Hughes
knocked a single back up the middle and Alyssa Suits was substituted in to run. She stole second and reached third on a Newport single. The duo executed a double steal to perfection, scoring a fourth run for the Pioneers. Jimenez continued her perfect day
with a RBI single to plate Newport.
Coker
threatened the shutout bid once again in the seventh. A single and two walks were alternated between strikeouts to load the bases with two outs. In true Sappington fashion, she struck out the final batter of game one.
Sappington
(7-8) threw 131 pitches, allowing seven hits and four walks, while striking out 10. She surrendered just one extra base hit as the Pioneers stranded 11 Cobras on the basepath.
Game
2: Tusculum 3, Coker 2
Jimenez,
Madison Watts, and Hodges drove in the TU runs, while the pitching duo of Keylon Reynolds and Ireland Cavanaugh kept the Cobras at bay.
Tusculum
scored two runs in the opening frame. Jimenez belted her second homer of the say as the number two batter in the lineup. Claire Smeltzer and Sappington hit consecutive singles, moving up an extra 60 feet on the throw. Watts made Coker pay with a sacrifice
fly to score the leading Smeltzer.
The
Cobras got a run back in the top of the second, taking advantage of a pair of walks and an error.
In
the fourth inning, Lazo singled to the outfield and was pinch ran for with Italia Kyle. She advanced to second on a groundout, followed by a Hughes single. Hodges dropped a squeeze bunt and the throw to the plate was not in time, scoring Kyle.
Coker
narrowed the gap in the fifth on a RBI double.
Tusculum
attempted to add some insurance in the bottom half. Sappington and Watts hit singles up the middle, followed by a Lazo walk with one out. However, the ball never left the infield.
The
Cobras had two, two-out hits in the sixth, but no runs scored. Three-straight flyouts in the seventh clinched the sweep for Tusculum.
Reynolds
got the nod, throwing 60 pitches across three innings. She relented just two hits with one unearned run scoring. Reynolds walked four but struck out three. Cavanaugh (6-6) picked up the win behind four innings of relief, with one run scoring on three hits,
one walk, and one strikeout.
BASEBALL
KEENER GAME-WINNING HOMER LIFTS TUSCULUM TO SPLIT AT MARS HILL
MARS HILL, N.C. --- Zane Keener recorded six hits on the day including his game-winning home run in the opener as Tusculum University split a South Atlantic Conference baseball doubleheader at Mars Hill University Saturday afternoon at Henderson Field.
Keener went 3-for-6 in the opener including his solo homer in the top of the ninth inning as Tusculum prevailed 8-7. In the second game, Mars Hill raced out to a 7-0 lead but had to get a Zach Weaver walk-off homer in the eighth as the Lions won 10-9.
The rubber-match of the weekend series will be played on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.
Game 1: Tusculum 8, Mars Hill 7
Tusculum’s Ben Scartz went 4-for-6 and reliever Jacob Willett retired the final five batters of the game as the Pioneers captured the series lid-lifter, 8-7.
Tusculum and Mars Hill combined for 27 hits in the game (MHU 14, TU 13), but left a combined 31 runners on base (MHU 17, TU 14).
The Pioneers struck first with a run in the second inning as Wes Reynolds doubled and score on Dylan Symonds two-out single for a 1-0 lead.
The Lions answered with three runs in the bottom of the third including RBI double from Alex Naran as MHU led 3-1.
TU responded with a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth frame to take a 6-3 advantage. Scartz had a RBI single in the fourth and 10 Pioneers went to the plate in the fifth, including a two-run single off the bat of Symonds.
Mars Hill scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth, but TU got the run back in the seventh as Tyler Ranel hit his third triple of the year and scored on Keener’s ground out.
Zach Weaver belted a two-run homer in the seventh and pinch-hitter Silas Isenhour tied the game at 7-7 with his RBI single in the eighth.
In the ninth, with Sam Kaplan on in relief, Keener pulled a pitch down which hugged the right-field line and over the fence for his third homer of the season and an 8-7 Tusculum lead.
Willett, who came on in the eighth, retired the side in order to record his third win of the season.
MHU’s Jordan Lathe led the Lions with his 4-for-6 performance which included a pair of doubles.
Tusculum also had multiple-hit games from Ranel and Symonds in the victory.
Game 2: Mars Hill 10, Tusculum 9 (8 inn.)
Weaver hit his second home run of the afternoon as he lifted a blast to center field for a 10-9 walk-off win in the eighth inning of the night-cap. Weaver went 2-for-3 with three runs scored with his lone RBI coming on his 10th homer of the season.
In the early part of the game, it was a pitchers’ duel between MHU starter Dustin Revis and his TU counterpart Seth Willis as the duo blanked the opposition through the first three innings.
Mars Hill punched through in the fourth as the Lions drew three walks to start the inning and Tyler Sellers drove in the first run of the game with his single. Connell followed with his grand slam to center to make it a 5-0 game. Alex Naran was hit by a pitch and that ended the day for Willis. Reliever Sam Bonilla came aboard and after a walk to Chad Sikes, he retired the next three batters including back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Mars Hill added two more runs in the fifth to make it a 7-0 contest.
The Pioneers came to life in the sixth, scoring six times, highlighted by a three-run homer from Will Samuelson to cut the deficit to 7-6.
Mars Hill got two runs back in the bottom of the frame on Jordan Lathe’s two-run single to extend the lead to 9-6.
Tusculum tied the game with three runs in the top of the seventh. Keener led off with a single and moved to second when Scartz was hit by a pitch. MHU reliever Jake Wagoner came aboard and got a strikeout, before giving up back-to-back RBI singles to Murphy Flood and Darien Farley. Wes Reynolds reached on an error to score Flood with the tying run. But Wagoner ended the inning on a double play to keep the game tied at 9-9.
Willett, who was seeing his second relief appearance of the day, worked around a two-out walk in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, TU pinch-hitter Luis Reyes legged out an infield single, but he would be stranded on base as Wagoner recorded back-to-back strikeouts.
In the bottom of the eighth with one out, Weaver hit his game-winning homer to give the Lions a 10-9 victory.
The Pioneers finished the game with 10 hits as Keener had his second 3-hit game of the day, while catcher Blaze McCauley went 2-for-4.
Wagoner (3-2) picked up the victory as he went 2.0 innings, allowed an unearned run on three hits and posted three strikeouts. Willett (3-1) suffered his first setback of 2023 as he went 2.1 innings, allowed a run on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
Tusculum moves to 18-8 on the season and 8-3 in SAC play. Mars Hill goes to 6-22 on the year and 3-8 in league action.
TRACK & FIELD
TUSCULUM OPENS SPRING SCHEDULE AT TROJAN OPENER
ANDERSON, S.C. --- The Tusculum University men's and women's track and field teams opened their 2023 outdoor schedule Saturday at the Trojan Opener, hosted by Anderson University.
Tusculum's men finished third out of 16 scoring teams at the meet with 76 points, while the Pioneer women had 33 points and were 10th out of the 14 teams to earn points at the meet.
The Pioneers will return to competition on Friday-Saturday, March 24-25 at the Montreat Invitational in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
MEN'S RECAP
Tusculum had one victory, five second-place finishes and a pair of third-place finishes on Saturday, led by junior Jamal Cash who won the 400 hurdles with a time of 57.34 seconds. Cash also finished second in the 110 hurdles in 15.70 seconds, which is tied for the fourth-fastest in program history.
Tusculum's 4x100-meter relay of senior Jordan Taylor, senior Jarvis Barber Jr., senior Marquel Pittman and junior Tyrell Edwards finished second and earned an NCAA Division II qualifying time of 40.76 seconds, which is the sixth-best in program history in the event.
Edwards moved into fourth place on the program performance list in the 100 meters with a time of 10.55 seconds that was good for second in the field, while Taylor placed third in 10.58 seconds and is now sixth in program history in the event. Freshman Isaiah Olson was sixth in 10.70 seconds and is ninth on the Pioneer performance list.
In the 200 meters, Edwards took third in 21.53 seconds and is third on the Tusculum performance list, while Zackary Nelson took ninth in 22.03 seconds, Olson placed 10th in 22.12 seconds and Dorian Craven finished 11th in 22.19 seconds.
Barber took sixth place in the 400 meters and climbed to fourth on the Pioneer performance list with a time of 50.60 seconds, while Antonio Aparicio took ninth place in the 1500 meters at 4:13.79.
The 4x400 relay of Craven, Barber, Taylor and freshman Daryl Smith Jr. was clocked in 3:19.59 for the third-best time in school history and finished in second place. In the 4x100, the B relay of sophomore Stephen Brewer, Olson, Smith and Nelson was timed in 42.11 seconds and finished in fifth.
The lone school record for the Pioneers was set in the shot put, with freshman Adrian Gumm taking second place with a throw of 14.39 meters (47 feet, 2 1/2 inches) to break the old record of 44 feet, 11 1/2 inches set by Christian Sisto at Lenoir-Rhyne on April 6, 2019. Freshman Mikeal Pillar was eighth with a throw of 13.06 meters (42 feet, 10 1/4 inches).
In the discus, freshman Gavin Rowell was ninth at 38.85 meters (127 feet, 5 inches) and in the hammer throw Gumm placed 10th at 37.20 meters (122 feet) and Pillar 13th at 35.76 meters (117 feet, 4 inches).
WOMEN'S RECAP
Freshman Kiera Taylor took second in the 100 meters at 12.27 seconds and third in the 200 meters at 25.02 seconds. Her 100 time was sixth-best in program history and her 200 time was fifth-fastest, with both times putting her into second place on the program performance list.
Sophomore Silvia Bah ran 12.72 seconds in the 100 meters and senior Aliyah Adderley was fifth in the 200 meters at 25.48 seconds, which is the 10th-fastest time in program history. Adderley, who is now fourth on the program performance list in the 200 meters, moved into ninth on the 400 list with a time of 1:01.45.
Junior Emily Coddington finished third in the 1500 meters at 4:52.52 which is ninth-fastest in program history, and freshman Inmaculada Delgado was 13th in a time of 5:16.56 which puts her seventh on the program performance list.
Sophomore Amber Hogan just missed her program history in the hammer throw, placing fourth overall at 40.85 meters (134 feet) that was four inches off her school record of 40.94 meters (134 feet, 4 inches) set at Montreat last March. Hogan took eighth in the shot put at 10.11 meters (33 feet, 2 inches).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
MISSOURI WESTERN CAPTURES 18-7 VICTORY OVER TUSCULUM
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. --- An eight-goal surge in the first quarter by Missouri Western State University propelled the Griffons to an 18-7 victory over Tusculum University in non-conference women's lacrosse Sunday afternoon at a chilly Pioneer Field.
Sam Pruitt scored four goals and had four assists and Madison Brady added four goals for the Griffons (4-3), who improved to 2-0 on their four-game Southeastern road trip. Missouri Western outshot Tusculum 29-14 and forced the Pioneers into 12 turnovers on clear attempts.
Tia Daniel led the Pioneers (3-5) with three goals and three assists, with two goals from Lucy Brewer and a goal apiece from Abby Lockwood and Mackenzie Sherrod. The Pioneers played the Griffons even on the scoreboard in the second half 5-5 after trailing 13-2 at intermission.
Jordan Coulon and Karlin York each had a goal and three assists for Missouri Western, which had goals from 12 different players in the victory. The Griffons had a 16-12 advantage in draw controls but went just 2-for-6 on free-position shots, all in the first half.
Seven different players accounted for the first seven goals for the Griffons, with Pruitt's second of the game giving Missouri Western an 8-0 lead after one quarter. The Pioneers got on the board with 9:34 left in the first half on a goal from Brewer off a pass from Daniel, and the duo hooked up again with 7:21 left in the half. Goals from Pruitt and Brady in the final five minutes would give Missouri Western a 13-2 lead at the half.
Daniel scored two goals for the Pioneers in the third quarter, leaving Tusculum trailing 15-4 heading to the fourth quarter. After two goals from Brady gave Missouri Western a 17-4 lead with 10:10 to play, Tusculum would score three of the final four goals. Sherrod connected on a free-position shot with 7:40 left, followed by the third of the day from Daniel with 5:52 left. Lockwood would close the scoring off a feed from Daniel with eight seconds left.
Daniel had a team-high six draw controls for the Pioneers while Brewer had four ground balls and a pair of caused turnovers. Celeste Raya had two caused turnovers and two ground balls for the Pioneers. Mikaela Ness paced the Griffons with eight draw controls and two caused turnovers, with three draw controls apiece from Coulon and KC Ossello. Grace Williams had a team-high four ground balls for Missouri Western, with three apiece from York and Campbell Kennedy.
Kari Ham played the first half in goal for the Pioneers and made four saves, with one save from Emily White in the second half. Mackenzie Porter recorded four saves for the Griffons.
Tusculum returns to South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday at noon at Limestone. The Saints, who are 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the SAC, have been idle since a 24-4 win at Mars Hill on Wednesday which was their sixth straight victory.
WOMEN'S BOWLING
PERFECT SUNDAY! PIONEERS GO 3-0 TO CLAIM 25TH PLACE AT MUSIC CITY CLASSIC
SMYRNA, Tenn. --- The Tusculum University women’s bowling team went a perfect 3-0 in Sunday’s bracket matches to finish 25th at the Columbia 300 Music City Classic. The three-day, 30-team tournament was held at Smyrna Lanes and hosted by Vanderbilt University.
The Pioneers went 6-7 on the weekend including 5-3 over the final two days of the event.
Tusculum won its first Best-of-7 Baker match against Aurora 4-1. After splitting the first two Baker games, the Pioneers won three in a row, including 189-161 in the fifth to advance to face Long Island.
TU won the first two games before LIU capturing the third. The Pioneers won the fourth game 221-183, before LIU won the next two to force a seventh game. Tusculum would prevail 206-168 to move onto the 25th place game against Wagner.
The Pioneers won the first two games including a narrow 172-169 decision in the second. Wagner won the third game by the exact same score, 172-169 to trim the deficit to 2-1. TU won the fourth 188-164 before the teams tied in the fifth at 180-180. Tusculum would clinch perfect Sunday with a 195-157 score in the sixth and claim the 4.5-1.5 victory.
Sam Houston State claimed the team title as they defeated top-ranked McKendree 4-0 in the final to avenge a 4-0 loss to the Bearcats earlier on Sunday.
TU (29-51) will now set its focus on next weekend’s Conference Carolinas-Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship in Gastonia, North Carolina (Mar. 24-26).
MEN'S TENNIS
TUSCULUM PICKS UP 7-0 SWEEP OVER COKER
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. --- Tusculum University did not drop a set and defeated Coker University 7-0 in South Atlantic Conference men's tennis action Saturday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The 43rd-ranked Pioneers (7-4, 3-0 SAC) swept doubles from the Cobras (1-8, 0-4 SAC) and followed up with a sweep of singles for their fourth win in the last five matches.
In doubles, Kenta Kondou and Nathan Matsuguma defeated Torben Brinkmann and Bernardo Peralta 6-0 at flight three, and Rhodri Atkinson teamed with Will Gee for a 7-5 victory at flight two over Andy Huynh and Tom Lamers to clinch the doubles point. At flight one, Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian needed a tiebreaker to claim a 7-6 (7-5) win over Thibaut Decaluwe and Samuel Winter.
The Pioneers went up 2-0 in singles as Atkinson, ranked 57th this week in Division II, defeated Decaluwe 6-1, 6-0 at flight one. At flight five, Matsuguma beat Peralta 6-2, 6-2 and Kondou clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lamers at flight three.
In the second half of singles, Subanovic was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Huynh at flight two and Gee beat Oskar Bjuroe 8-0 at flight six. Ivan Ivars closed out the win with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Brinkmann at flight four.
Tusculum will be home to face Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday, March 21 at 1 p.m. The Railsplitters lost 7-0 to 29th-ranked Wingate on Saturday to fall to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in SAC play.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
TUSCULUM COLLECTS 6-1 VICTORY OVER COKER
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. --- Tusculum University defeated Coker University 6-1 in South Atlantic Conference women's tennis action Saturday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (7-4, 3-0 SAC) earned the doubles point from the Cobras (1-9, 0-4 SAC) and then won three of the first four completed singles matches to claim their fourth victory in the last five matches.
Tusculum won the doubles as Elodie Baechler teamed with Valentina Loretz for a 6-2 win at flight two over Jessica Binzari and Angelina Krieg, while Leonie Floeth and Ylva Frafjord Landa beat Tamara Macias and Sydnee Foster 6-2 at flight one to clinch the 1-0 lead.
In singles, Valentina Loretz shut out Claire Nance 6-0, 6-0 at flight five and Paulina Loretz was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Krieg at flight three for a 3-0 Tusculum lead. After the Cobras earned their lone singles win from Binzari at flight one, Baechler sealed the Pioneer victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Foster at flight four.
Closing out the match for the Pioneers were Tabitha Howe, who needed a tiebreaker to defeat Macias 6-0, 4-6, (10-7) at flight two, and Landa who was a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Caroline Myers at flight six.
Tusculum is one of four teams undefeated in SAC play and will host Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The Railsplitters lost 7-0 to 35th-ranked Wingate on Saturday and will bring a 7-5 overall record and a 2-2 SAC mark into Tuesday's contest.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
PIONEERS SERVE
UP SENIOR NIGHT WIN
GREENEVILLE,
Tenn. --- The Tusculum
University men’s volleyball team won a thriller on Friday night (Mar. 17) to send the four Pioneer seniors (Shaphar Grant, Jacob Rambo, Jake Whyte, and Hunter Walck) out in style. TU has now won four of its last five matches.
The
Pioneers (7-12) defeated the Wildcats (5-13) by scores of 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21.
Fort
Valley State had two players with double-digit kills in Isaiah Fedd (12) and Taviian Martin (11). Justin Yates finished with six kills on eight attempts, alongside 32 assists. Yates was also one of two Wildcats to record a service ace, joined by Jaxon Hicks.
Hicks and Yates also led FVSU with a team-best six digs. Defensively, Fedd (one solo, three assists) and Rashaun Wright (two solo, two assists) were credited with four total blocks.
Deklan
Wingo (14) and Jake Whyte (13) combined for over half of Tusculum’s kills on the night. Joining the pair in the offensive scoring were Colby Landry (8), Shaphar Grant (6), Hunter Walck (6), and Jaden Bramhall (2). Walck went 6-for-7 on his swings to efficiently
hit .857. Bramhall dished out 45 assists as the setter. In a double-digit ace outing, six Pioneers tallied at least one ace: Landry (3), Grant (2), Bramhall (2), Wingo (1), Walck (1), and James Ward (1). Landry finished with a match-high eight digs, ahead
of Bramhall’s six. Both liberos (Taylor West and Jacob Rambo) scooped up four digs apiece, a career-best for the latter. Bramhall had a collegiate-high five total blocks (two solo, three assists), one more than Grant (one solo, three assists).
Fort
Valley State hit .307 as a team with 48 kills and 17 errors on 101 total attempts. Tusculum averaged .259 with 49 kills, 21 errors, and 108 total attacks. The Pioneers led the Wildcats in assists (47-40), service aces (10-2), and digs (32-27), while the teams
tied with eight total blocks apiece.
FVSU
won the match’s first point, but TU soon took the lead behind 16 kills in the opening frame. The first two kills for Tusculum came courtesy of Whyte. Both he and Wingo landed five kills in the set, while Bramhall took part in two blocks. The Pioneers opened
up their biggest lead (14-7), spurred on by a four-point run. The Wildcats attempted a late rally, winning 5-of-7, but Wingo clinched the match lead.
The
second set was won by Fort Valley State, featuring six ties and two lead swaps. Tusculum recorded a match-high three blocks in the frame. Grant led the way with three kills for the TU offense. The teams kept within a two-score window until four-straight Wildcat
points forced a Tusculum timeout. The Pioneers were not able to close the gap to less than four over the remainder of the set.
With
the match tied at 1-all, Tusculum responded by leading the third frame from start to finish. Despite their worst hitting performance on the night, the Pioneers used seven aces and three blocks to earn the hard-fought win. Walck went 3-for-3 in the frame to
head up the attack. The Pioneers won the first four points of the set behind kills by Grant and Whyte, an ace by Bramhall, and a solo rejection by Grant. Consecutive aces by Landry extended the lead to five. Grant also had two-straight aces to give the Pioneers
a 10-3 edge. The Wildcats made a late push, but the TU advantage was too great.
Tusculum
saved its best for last, hitting .556 in the final set. Wingo was nearly perfect on eight swings, tallying seven kills. The frame saw four ties and three lead changes, but no more after five-straight TU points. Walck, Whyte, and Landry landed a kill each,
surrounding a Wingo ace. FVSU was able to narrow the gap to one on two occasions but ill-timed errors by the Wildcats benefitted the Pioneers, sealing the match win.
Tusculum
plays its last home match of 2023 on Wednesday (Mar. 22). TU hosts the rematch against the Lees-McRae Bobcats at 7 p.m. in Pioneer Arena.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
PIONEERS SWEPT
BY SANDY CHANTS
CONWAY,
S.C. --- The Tusculum
University beach volleyball team made the trek to the coast to face the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina, who received votes in the latest national poll.
Tusculum
(3-7) makes a quick turnaround, traveling to Kentucky on Monday (Mar. 20). The Pioneers have an afternoon doubleheader scheduled with Morehead State, beginning at 1 p.m.
Match
1: RV Coastal Carolina 5, Tusculum 0
In
the first match of the day, the pairings finished in reverse order (6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1).
Sofia
Richmond and Sage Dunne teamed up for the second time this season, dropping a 21-9, 21-10 decision.
Landry
Tea and Riley Rushing fell in straight-sets as well, but showed improvement in set two, 21-9, 21-18.
Charlyn
Miller and Katie McLamb were the lone flight to push its opponent to a decisive third set, nearly pulling off a comeback: 10-21, 21-19, 12-15.
Emma
Johnson and Hannah Marsh lost the clincher in a tight battle by scores of 21-16, 21-18.
Jordyn
Anderson and Kyla Oppenhuis were on the wrong end of identical 21-16, 21-16 set scores.
Morgan
Pacione and Kassidy Mercado tumbled 21-14, 21-8 as the top flight.
Match
2: RV Coastal Carolina 5, Tusculum 0
The
second match was decided in 6, 4, 5, 3, 1, 2 flight order.
Emily
Venable and Addison Williams were entered as the exhibition sixth flight, notching a 21-10, 21-9 setback.
Miller
and McLamb kept it close with their 21-17, 21-13 losing decision.
Tea
and Rushing were points away from a three-set comeback, but tallied a 14-21, 21-16, 13-15 deficit.
Johnson
and Marsh proved to be the clinching flight once again with their 13-21,14-21 showing.
Pacione
and Mercado were quickly dispatched by scores of 21-11, 21-6.
The
final blow for the Chants came with a 21-15, 21-11 victory over Anderson and Oppenhuis.