MARS HILL, N.C. — Tusculum’s Inady Legiste recorded his fifth consecutive double-double as the Pioneers posted an 87-76 South Atlantic Conference victory over Mars Hill on Saturday at Stanford Arena.
Tusculum (5-1, 2-1 SAC) defeated the Lions (2-5, 0-2 SAC) for a sixth straight time and have been victorious in 13 of the past 14 meetings.
Legiste scored a career-high 25 points while also pulling down 11 rebounds. He went 10-of-14 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and shot 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
Legiste is the first Pioneer since Chase Mounce in 2015 to record five straight double-doubles. He leads the SAC in scoring (20.3 ppg) and rebounding (10.2 rpg).
Connor Jordan added 14 points for Tusculum, while Jalen Crowder and Justin Mitchell each tallied 12.
Mars Hill’s Kory Davis scored 20 points.
Tusculum shot 51 percent from the floor, including 16-of-30 in the second half (53.3). Mars Hill shot 44.8 percent, including 17-of-31 in the final 20 minutes while trimming a 22-point deficit to eight late.
Tusculum used a 27-8 run in a span of 7:30 covering the first and second halves to vault to a 52-33 lead. A three-point play and a dunk by Mitchell pushed the Pioneers to their biggest lead, 72-50, with 7:39 to play.
Mars Hill put together a 16-6 run to pull within 80-72 with 1:27 remaining.
The Pioneers made their final four free throws and got a dunk from Legiste in the final seconds to preserve the victory.
Tusculum outrebounded Mars Hill 43-32.
The Pioneers host SAC newcomer Emory & Henry at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN TUSCULUM 80 MARS HILL 68
Jami Tham scored a career-high 31 points on 13-of-14 shooting from the field and pulled 15 rebounds as Tusculum earned its seventh straight victory.
The Pioneers (9-1, 3-0 SAC) shot 49.3 percent from the field (33-for-67) and led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter before the Lions (3-5, 0-2 SAC) halved the deficit in the final eight minutes.
Deidre Cheremond shot 7-of-9 from the field and added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Tusculum, while Alyssa Walker tallied 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting and a career-high six assists.
Mya Belton contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for Tusculum, which shot just 3-of-23 from 3-point range. Blayre Shultz contributed eight points and six assists for the Pioneers
Tusculum outrebounded the Lions 45-36, outscored them 56-16 in the paint and scored 20 second-chance points off 11 offensive boards.
Tham’s 13 field goals in 14 attempts is the second-best single-game field-goal percentage in program history (92.9 percent) with a minimum of 10 shots, trailing only a 10-for-10 performance from Jasmine Gunn against Virginia Intermont on Dec. 30, 2009.
Tham also extended her streak of consecutive games with a double-double to 10 in as many games this season, which leads Division II. She is the first Pioneer to score 30 points in a game since Maddie Sutton tallied 33 at Coker on Feb. 20, 2021.
Jo Snow led Mars Hill with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field, including six 3-pointers. The Lions shot 34.8 percent (23-of-66) from the field but went 14-of-35 from beyond the arc (40 percent) and a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line.
The Pioneers host Brescia at 5:30 p.m. Monday.