After a quarter of a century of service to Tusculum University, including the last eight years leading its athletic department, Doug Jones has announced he will be stepping down as Vice President for Athletics and University Initiatives.
Jones will resign on April 16 to pursue another opportunity in higher education. University officials indicated a new director of athletics will be announced soon.
Jones arrived at Tusculum in 1997 where he was named the Pioneers head baseball coach, a position he would hold for 21 successful seasons and would leave that post in 2018 as the program’s winningest coach with 705 victories.
Since 2015, Jones has guided the athletic department to unprecedented success and has overseen the addition of five new sports offerings including: men’s & women’s beach volleyball, men’s indoor volleyball and men’s & women’s bowling.
TU Athletics has experienced numerous upgrades in all areas of the department including renovations to Red Edmonds Softball Field, Roger M. Nichols Tennis Complex, Pioneer Park and Pioneer Arena. He also coordinated the construction of the University’s new beach volleyball complex and the new athletic department weight room and university wellness center.
“I am grateful for Doug Jones’ many years of strong leadership and dedicated service to Tusculum University,” said TU president Dr. Scott Hummel. “He provided outstanding leadership guiding our athletic department, but also over many university initiatives, such as Tusculum’s COVID-19 Taskforce. On and off the field, Doug Jones modeled professionalism and Christian character.”
In stride with the department’s mission statement, additional personnel were added to the athletic staff, including: a full-time academic athletic advisor, a strength & conditioning coach, diversity & inclusion designee, student-athlete development coordinator, and transitioned the Pioneer Club under the departmental umbrella in athletics. Under his watch, the athletic communications staff increased from one to three full-time members. Video-streaming of home athletic events improved with the purchase of equipment. He developed a branding strategy for the department as well as coordinated the University’s partnership with Under Armour.
“I would like to thank Tusculum University and all of the people who have supported me over the years. I’m especially grateful to former president Dr. Nancy Moody who allowed me to transition into a leadership role,” Jones said. “Tusculum has been home for me and my family for over 25 years and we are extremely grateful for the opportunities that have been provided to us.”
Jones has served on and chaired numerous committees at the conference, regional and national levels. He served as national chairman of the NCAA Division II baseball committee and was the Southeast Region Baseball chair on several occasions. He served on the University cabinet and led TU’s Operations Success Team from 2017-2023.
“I am proud of the things that we have been able to accomplish within our department over the past several years,” added Jones. “It is now time for the new leadership to take the department to an even higher level and I am confident that will occur.”
He stepped down as baseball coach following the 2018 campaign, completing the most successful coaching career in the University’s history. Jones guided Tusculum to winning seasons in 18 of his 21 years including a string of 17 consecutive winning seasons from 2002-2017. During his storied career at Tusculum, he posted an impressive 705-412-1 record.
Jones directed the baseball program into one of its most successful and exciting periods from 2004-2017 as his teams posted 14 consecutive 30-win campaigns, including five that eclipsed the 40-win plateau. His teams captured five South Atlantic Conference Championships, four SAC Tournament titles and made seven trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament. For his efforts, he was named SAC Coach of the Year three times.
Jones mentored 20 All-Americans, 47 All-Region honorees, 92 All-SAC players, four SAC Players of the Year, two SAC Freshmen of the Year and five SAC Pitchers of the Year. Fifty-three (53) Pioneers have garnered SAC All-Tournament distinction during his watch, including four tournament most valuable players. Since 2004, 30 Pioneers have or are still playing professional baseball.
Jones has stressed academics with his teams resulting in a league record eight SAC Scholar Athletes of the Year and four Academic All-Americans.
He was recipient of the Art Argauer Award four times recognizing the Tusculum Coach of the Year, as by his coaching peers at the University.
“I also would like to thank all of my former players and assistant coaches which made my coaching career so very special. I will cherish those memories forever.”
He attended Gardner-Webb University where he was a four-year letterman as a middle infielder and set a then South Atlantic Conference record with eight runs batted in a single game (1991 vs. Wofford). He also earned SAC All-Academic honors as a player at Gardner-Webb. He holds a bachelor’s degree in administrative management as well as a master’s degree in physical education from GWU.
Jones, a native of Norfolk, Virginia, is married to the former Dawn Roshto, and they are the proud parents of two daughters; Katlyn and Allison.
Katlyn was a four-year letter-winner on the Tusculum women’s soccer team and graduated with summa cum laud honors in 2022.
Allison was a standout on the Greeneville High School soccer team and is graduating next month.
Jones will be inducted to the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame next month in Greenville, South Carolina.