A 17-2 third-quarter run sparked Tusculum University to a 63-39 victory over Emory & Henry College in South Atlantic Conference women's basketball on Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Jami Tham scored 16 points and pulled a career-high 20 rebounds, Mya Belton added 13 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best six blocked shots and Blayre Shultz scored a game-high 18 points for the Pioneers (11-1, 4-0 SAC).
Tusculum shot just 34.3 percent (23-for-67) from the field but went 11-for-19 from the floor in the third quarter en route to their ninth consecutive victory, all by double digits.
Amaya Lee had eight points and seven rebounds to lead the Wasps (5-5, 2-1 SAC), who had won three straight games including conference victories over Limestone and Lincoln Memorial, but shot 25 percent (15-for-60) from the field and 4-for-24 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range.
Tusculum was just 2-for-23 (8.7 percent) from deep but the Pioneers outscored the Wasps 42-20 in the paint.
Tusculum, which entered the game leading Division II in rebounding margin at plus-14.8 per game, outrebounded Emory & Henry 59-34.
Tham's double-double is her NCAA-leading 12th in as many games this season, while Belton recorded her second in a row. The Pioneers had 18 offensive rebounds, converting them into 15 second-chance points.
Tham, the two-time reigning SAC Player of the Week, surpassed her previous season high of 18 rebounds set against Regent on Nov. 18 and matched against Lincoln Memorial on Dec. 3, and broke her career high of 19 boards set against UNC Pembroke on Feb. 22 when she played at Barton.
Tham's 20-rebound performance is the seventh of the season in Division II, and moves her within nine rebounds of joining Klaire Kirsch of Nebraska-Kearney as the only active Division II players with 1,000 career boards.
Tham, who matched her career high with five steals, leads all active Division II players with 45 career double-doubles.
Belton's previous career high for blocked shots was five, set three times including against UVA Wise on Dec. 7. Belton also equaled her career best with four steals, marking the seventh time this season that she has had two or more steals and blocks in a game. Belton's six blocked shots moved her past Catherine Hintz (111 from 2008-11) into fourth place on the Tusculum career blocks list with 112.
Shultz, who led Tusculum in scoring for the second straight game, scored 13 points in the first half as Tusculum led 27-19 at intermission. The Pioneers led by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter on their way to their second 11-1 start in the past three seasons.
Tusculum also held its eighth opponent to 50 points or less this season, after entering the game ranked second in Division II in scoring defense at 49.3 points per game.
Tusculum entered the week ranked fifth in the D2SIDA Southeast Region poll and receiving votes in the WBCA Division II national poll.
The Pioneers will seek their first 10-game winning streak since the 2010-11 season when they host Southern Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Arena. The Warriors lost 92-67 at home to Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday night to fall to 2-9.
Tham Honored
NASHVILLE — Tusculum University forward Jami Tham has been honored for the second consecutive week as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the TSWA announced Wednesday.
Tham averaged 24.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in two Pioneer wins last week, while earning a pair of double-doubles.
Tham had 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting and a game-high 16 rebounds in the Pioneers' 75-59 win over UVA Wise last Wednesday, then shot 13-for-14 from the field and scored a career-high 31 points to go along with 15 rebounds in an 80-68 victory at Mars Hill on Saturday. Tham's 92.9 shooting against Mars Hill was the second-best single-game percentage (minimum 10 FGM) in program history.