Tusculum University’s Mya Belton scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the Pioneers extended their winning streak to 10 with a 65-59 victory over Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers improve to 12-1 and are off to the program’s best start since the 2007-08 squad opened 12-1 and eventually captured Tusculum’s first South Atlantic Conference championship.
The 10-game winning streak is the first by a Tusculum squad in over a decade, and the six-point win is the narrowest margin of victory by the Pioneers this year. The Pioneers entered Saturday’s contest second in the nation in scoring margin (+27.8).
Jami Tham and Blayre Shultz each established personal milestones on Saturday.
Tham posted her 13th double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds. In the second half, she recorded the 1,000th rebound of her collegiate career, becoming the second active NCAA Division II player and ninth active NCAA player (all divisions) with 1,000.
Shultz scored 14 points, giving her 1,000 for her collegiate career which includes 632 points at Walters State, 190 at Coastal Carolina and 178 in 13 games at Tusculum.
Tusculum’s Alyssa Walker contributed a dozen points and six rebounds, while Sophie Henry dished out a career-high 12 assists.
Southern Wesleyan’s Brittany Mack scored 17 points. Brooke Henricks added 13 points and Allie Newberry had 12 for the Warriors (2-10).
Southern Wesleyan led 32-31 at halftime before Tusculum surged to a 51-44 lead at the end of three quarters.
Southern Wesleyan opened the fourth quarter with a 9-1 run to take a 53-52 lead with 6:57 to play as Tusculum missed its first seven shots of the fourth.
After a Tusculum timeout, the Pioneers went on a game-deciding 12-0 run over a span of 3:21 to take a 64-53 lead. During the run, the Pioneers connected on five consecutive field goals, including 3-pointers by Belton and Shultz.
Tusculum outrebounded the Warriors 45-27 to push its NCAA Division II-leading rebound margin to +15.8.
Tusculum shot 42.4 percent and recorded 21 assists on 25 made field goals. The Pioneers went 9-of-13 from the free throw line.
Southern Wesleyan shot 39 percent from the field, including 30 percent (7-of-23) from 3-point territory.
Belton, who recorded her fourth double-double of the season and 14th of her career, also posted two blocked shots, both coming in the final minutes of the game. Her 114 career blocked shots are fourth-best in TU history.
Tham’s 13th straight double-double is the second longest streak in Tusculum history and is within three of the record 16 posted by All-American Maddie Sutton during the 2020-21 campaign.
Tham’s 46 career double-doubles (including 32 in her Barton College career) are the most by an active NCAA II player.
The Pioneers will host Milligan University at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Pioneer Arena.