GAFFNEY, S.C. — Limestone held Tusculum to one field goal in overtime as the Saints defeated the Pioneers 68-59 in South Atlantic Conference women's basketball action from the Timken Center Wednesday evening.
Quin Byrd scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Reagan McCray added 16 points for the Saints (7-7, 2-2 SAC), who outscored the Pioneers 14-5 in overtime in a game that featured 14 ties and 22 lead changes.
Jami Tham recorded her 15th consecutive double-double as she led all players with 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Pioneers (13-2, 4-1 SAC), who saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end. Tusculum shot 2-for-26 from 3-point range and 34.8% (23-for-66) from the field while committing a season-high 23 turnovers, which led to 16 points for Limestone.
Deidre Cheremond added 10 points in 14 minutes off the bench for the Pioneers, who led 54-50 entering the final minute of regulation but saw the Saints hit four free throws in the last 50 seconds to knot the score and force overtime. In the extra session, the Saints were 4-for-5 from the field and 6-for-6 at the foul line, while the Pioneers shot 1-for-8 and missed all six of their 3-point attempts.
Limestone finished the game with a 47-39 advantage in rebounds over Tusculum, the first time this season that the Pioneers had been outrebounded by their opponent. The Pioneers trailed by 10 points at halftime but held the Saints to 21.9% (7-for-32) from the field in the second half. For the game, Limestone shot 37.5% (24-for-64) from the floor and 15-for-16 from the foul line, including a perfect 12-for-12 after halftime.
Tham shot 10-for-17 from the field and 8-for-11 from the foul line for her sixth 20-point game of the season. Mya Belton came up just short of her fifth straight double-double with nine points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes for the Pioneers — who played overtime for the first time since a 69-66 double-overtime loss to Carson-Newman on Jan. 20, 2021.
Belton converted a three-point play with 4:58 in the fourth to stretch the Tusculum lead to 52-48. But both teams went more than 2 1/2 minutes without a point until a layup by Reagan Kargo with 2:18 to play.
Tham converted a jumper with 1:09 left for a 54-50 Pioneer lead, but Gaddy sank two foul shots with 43 seconds remaining to pull the Saints within 54-52. Tusculum turned the ball over with 13.4 seconds left on an offensive foul, and Byrd drew contact with 12.9 seconds remaining, making both free throws to tie the game at 54-54.
Blayre Shultz hit a foul shot with 1:12 left to pull Tusculum within 62-59, but Destiny Jackson answered with a layup with 51.7 remaining for a 64-59 Limestone lead. Kargo added two free throws with 29.4 left and Guillory tacked on two more.
Henry played all 45 minutes for the Pioneers and did not commit a turnover, while finishing with five points, three rebounds and two steals. Shultz finished with five points and five rebounds and also played every second of the game for Tusculum.
The Pioneers return home to face Mars Hill on Saturday at 2 p.m.