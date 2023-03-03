ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum forward Inady Legiste has been named All-South Atlantic Conference first team in men’s basketball, while forward Jami Tham has been named All-SAC first team in women’s basketball, league officials announced on Thursday.
In addition, Tusculum guards Mya Belton and Blayre Shultz have been named All-SAC third-team in women’s basketball.
Legiste, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, earns All-SAC laurels for the second straight year after garnering third team laurels last season.
Legiste finished the regular season as the SAC rebounding leader. He is currently averaging 9.2 boards, which are ranked 22nd in the country. He also leads Tusculum in scoring at 15.6 points per game. His 13 double-doubles this year are the most in the league and are a Pioneer single-season record.
Legiste posted a school record seven straight double-doubles from Nov. 12-Dec. 17.
Tusculum defeated Wingate 73-71 in the SAC tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum (No. 2 seed in SAC Mountain Division) advances to Saturday night’s second semifinal game at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The Pioneers (16-10) face Piedmont Division top seed Catawba at 7:30 p.m.
Tham, a graduate student from Arlington, Virginia, averaged 17.4 points and 13.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. She led the conference and ranked third in Division II in rebounding and also led the SAC in field goal percentage at 51.6 percent (192-for-399). Tham also leads Division II and set a SAC single-season record with 25 double-doubles in 28 regular-season games, including a streak of 22 straight to open the season.
Belton has also been named SAC Defensive Player of the Year.
A graduate student from Blythewood, South Carolina, Belton was third on the Pioneers in scoring at 14 points per game and ranked fourth in the conference with 8.6 rebounds per game. Belton led the SAC with 77 3-pointers and was second in 3-pointers per game at 2.75. She also tied for the SAC lead in blocked shots per game at 2.00, and was second with 56 total blocked shots in 28 games.
Belton finished her career with a share of the Tusculum record for blocked shots with 141, tied with Stephany Neptune (2005-09).
Shultz, a senior from Morristown, ranked ninth in the SAC in scoring at 15.2 points per game and led the conference with an average of 37.58 minutes per game (seventh in Division II).
Tham, Belton and Shultz helped the Pioneers to a 20-8 regular-season record and second place in the SAC Mountain Division with an 11-7 record.