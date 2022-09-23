Chuckey-Doak got the big plays it wanted – just not how it expected.
Despite gaining just 11 total yards in the first half, the Black Knights led at the break. Their offense finally began to click in the third quarter, and Chuckey-Doak cruised to a 34-6 win over South Greene on Rebel Hill.
The win ended Chuckey-Doak’s four-game slide against South Greene (2-4) and also marked the Black Knights’ first win on Rebel Hill since 2014. Not to mention, it allows Chuckey-Doak to control its own destiny for the County Cup.
“Just a big game, feels good to beat them,” said Chuckey-Doak senior lineman Nathan Norton, who hadn’t defeated the Rebels prior to Friday night and made three tackles for loss. ”We knew once we got up, we had to get up and stop them and get the ball back and score. That’s what we did.”
Of course, the first big play involved Brock Rush. And the Black Knights (4-1) needed it in the worst possible way, already trailing 6-0. With Chuckey-Doak’s defense backed up to its 6-yard line, Rush intercepted an out pattern and raced 100 yards for the touchdown.
“He’s been doing that all year for us, and a heck of a block by Rio Little coming down the sideline,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said.
And when Chuckey-Doak forced a punt, Isaiah Treadway delivered another critical play. When a South Greene punt sailed straight up and rolled backward, Treadway scooped it and ran 20 yards for the touchdown.
Treadway’s touchdown gave Chuckey-Doak a 14-6 halftime lead despite no first downs and minus-4 yards rushing.
“We told the kids before they got on the bus, how do you want to be remembered … it means so much to them,” an emotional Kuykendall said. “We started terrible. That’s probably the worst half of football we’ve played. But the resiliency to come out in the second half and keep pounding and keep working, all the credit to the kids.”
The Black Knights drove 41 yards in seven plays after forcing a punt to start the second half. Cadin Tullock hit Rush for gains of 12 and 15 yards, before Austin Morris took a Tullock pass to the 2-yard line.
Brasen Murvin scored on the next play, before his 7-yard touchdown made it 28-6 in the third quarter. Murvin led Chuckey-Doak in rushing and receiving, catching seven passes for 55 yards and carrying the ball 13 times for 47.
Tullock went 16-of-23 for 172 yards, scoring on a 1-yard sneak after Treadway’s leaping 34-yard grab in the fourth quarter.
Conner Race intercepted a pass on defense and rushed for 125 yards to lead South Greene. His 12-yard touchdown gave the Rebels an early 6-0 lead.
Cody Rambo recorded a sack and three stops for loss, while Jacob Susong went 8-of-22 for 68 yards passing.
Rio Little, Eoin Neas and Morris each had a TFL for Chuckey-Doak.
UP NEXT
Both teams play crucial region games next week. South Greene welcomes Hampton for the Region 1-2A championship, while Chuckey-Doak visits Unicoi County.