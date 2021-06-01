Only one team remains unbeaten after three days of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division III World Series at Tusculum’s Pioneer Park, and that distinction belongs to Tyler Junior College of Texas.
Tyler, seeded No. 2 in the World Series bracket, has advanced to Wednesday’s championship game after pounding top seed Rowan Gloucester (NJ) 16-1 Monday night. Three other teams will now battle Tuesday to earn the right to meet Tyler for the World Series championship on Wednesday.
Two games are scheduled Tuesday. At 3 p.m. Niagara County (NY) will take on Oakton (IL) in an elimination game. The winner of that one will play Gloucester in the second game Tuesday. That victor will move on to take on Tyler in the Wednesday finals.
Since Tyler has yet to lose in the Series, should they lose Wednesday a second game to determine the champ would be played on Thursday at Pioneer Park.
Through five innings Monday night, Tyler and Gloucester had battled tooth and nail, with Tyler holding a slender 2-1 advantage. But Tyler completely exploded offensively in the sixth inning, rallying for 14 runs to take a 16-1 lead and end the contest after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Alec Williams started the rally with a triple to center that scored Robert Hines. Williams then scored on a wild pitch, and the floodgates were completely open. Heath Hood had an RBI double, Dalton Davis ripped a run-scoring single, and Miguel Vega followed that up with a two-run homer. Later in the inning Davis cleared the bases with a double to right and an error.
When the smoke had cleared, winning pitcher Adam Davis had gone from the slender lead to coasting to a pitching win, improving his season worksheet to 7-0. Davis went 4 1/3 innings after coming on to replace starter Tom Symonds, and he allowed only two hits, no runs and struck out six.
Heath Hood and Dalton Davis each had three hits and knocked in four runs apiece. Tyler finished with 16 hits for their night’s work.
Dauri Cenao, Eric Sabato, Jose Correa and Sean Szetowicki had the only hits for Gloucester.
Top Seed Gloucester Advances
In a game originally scheduled for Sunday but was moved to Monday morning, top seeded Rowan Gloucester of New Jersey posted a 6-3 victory over St. Cloud Tech (MN) to remain in the winner’s bracket of the Series.
The Roadrunners spotted St. Cloud a 3-0 lead in the top of the third as the squad from Minnesota tallied three unearned runs. One run scored on a wild pitch, and Dylan Haskamp came through with a two-run base hit.
Gloucester got one run back in the fourth thanks to an RBI hit by Jose Correa. They then took the lead for keeps by rallying for three runs in the sixth to go up 4-3. Sean Szetowicki had a two-run single and Sam Daggers followed with another base knock to drive in the go-ahead run.
The Runners got insurance runs in the seventh on a solo homer by John Cristino and a single by Dauri Genao.
Winning pitcher Chris Widger worked six innings allowing four hits while striking out four. Tom Kane pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the save.
For Gloucester, Daggers, Cristino, Jack Billings and Eric Sabato collected two hits each. St. Cloud was led by Drew Beier, Will Funk and Anthony Rodriguez with two safeties apiece.
Niagara County Eliminates Coastal Bend
The Timberwolves of Niagara County (NY) had to work only five innings, thanks to the run rule, to put away Coastal Bend (TX) 14-4, sending the Texans home from their first World Series appearance.
Coastal Bend used five pitchers to no avail as they gave up eight bases on balls with no strikeouts and allowed 13 hits to the Cougars. Three errors and some other mental miscues contributed to the downfall of the team that had taken rival and No. 2 seed Tyler to the limit before losing on Sunday night.
Cal Brazier got things started for Niagara with a three-run homer in the first frame. After scoring a solo run in the seond and two more in the third to go up 6-0, Coastal Bend got one run back in the top of the fourth before Niagara completed salted things away with an eight-run uprising in the home half of the fourth.
Clifton Genge went 4 2/3 innings to get the pitching wn before Austin Mann came on to record the third out in the fifth to end the contest.
Howard Stuckey had three hits for the winners while Brazier ad Sottie O’Bryan each had two hits and three runs batted in. Zach Evans also had two base hits.
Coastal Bend was held hitless until the fifth and collected only two hits, one each by Kane Mendieta and Kaiden Beaty.
Oakton Posts Big Comeback
Oakton (IL) posted the biggest comeback of the World Series by allowing St. Cloud to score eight runs in the first inning before chipping away at the lead and finally escaping with a 14-12 win, averting elimination and advancing to play again on Tuesday in another win-or-go-home affair.
St. Cloud roughed up Oakton starter George Valencia, who registered only one out while giving up three walks and six hits in the first inning.
Oakton began chipping away at the big lead, scoring a run in the first and three each in the second and third frames to close the gap to 8-7. But St. Cloud recovered, getting two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to again take command at 11-7.
Oakton answered. They got three in the bottom of the sixth to make it 11-10 before St. Cloud pushed across one more run in the top of the eighth to lead 12-10.
That’s when the Owls really made things interesting. In the home half of the eighth, Oakton scored four times to finally get the lead in the high-scoring game. Drew Beier, Christian Seegers and Steele Beatty each had an RBI double, while bases loaded walks to CJ Deshazer and Brendan Holloway brought in two more runs.
Aaron Vertuno, the sixth Oakton pitcher of the game, went the final 1 1/3 innings and got the win, allowing no runs and no hits.
The Owls pounded out 17 hits, led by Andrew Smart and Aaron Vertuno with three hits each. Zeke Hass had three hits in St. Cloud’s 10-hit attack. Michael Solis had a two-run homer in the fifth.