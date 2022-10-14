AFTON — Defense had carried Chuckey-Doak to another No. 1 seed. But the Lady Black Knights’ biggest rival cracked it just enough.
University High finally cleared the District 1-A championship hurdle at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field Thursday night, taking a 3-1 win over Chuckey-Doak.
The loss ended Chuckey-Doak’s five-year reign over District 1-A dating back to 2017. University (11-3-2) earned a home game for the Region 1-A semifinals against Gatlinburg-Pittman with the victory.
“They were on fire, and we were just not playing like we should have been,” Lady Black Knights coach Anna Ricker said. “They outhustled and outplayed us tonight.”
But it didn’t appear that way at first. Chuckey-Doak (12-2-2) broke the scoreless tie in the second minute, starting when Kylie Malone won the ball off a throw-in. She passed to Bailea Gilland, who smashed a 25-yard shot into the net for a quick 1-0 lead.
But despite holding a 20-16 advantage in shots taken, the Lady Black Knights couldn’t pad their lead. Gilland took a team-high eight shots, and Malone had five while Kylie Askew saved three Lady Buccaneer shots.
Blake Johnson delivered the equalizer in the 33rd minute, scoring on a direct kick for the 1-1 draw at halftime.
The Lady Black Knights couldn’t regain the momentum in the final 40 minutes, falling behind in the 54th. University High sent a pass into the box, taking a 2-1 lead thanks to an own goal when Chuckey-Doak tried to clear the ball.
Carmen Ellis, who took the vast majority of University’s shots, added insurance in the 74th minute.
“It’s harder now because we have to travel (for the Region 1-A semifinals), but anything is possible come tournament time,” Ricker noted. “We just have to practice hard and refocus.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Black Knights travel to District 2 champion Alcoa for the Region 1-A semifinal round Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Chuckey-Doak defeated the Lady Tornadoes 4-0 in last year’s Region 1-A championship match.