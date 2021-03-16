South Greene’s baseball season did not start exactly how the Rebels had hoped. But after missing almost an entire year together on the diamond, the Rebels were excited to get started on Monday afternoon.
South Greene hung around early, but the pitching depth was not there as University High picked up a 20-5 win.
“We played pretty good though four innings. We handled their number one guy (Kaleb Meredith) fairly well. Things just came unglued after that,” South Greene coach Daniel Lowery said. “But it’s good to be out here. A bad day of baseball is better than a good day of a lot of things. I’m glad to be out here, and I know these kids are glad to be out here. It’s great to be back.”
The Buccaneers scored first on Monday by taking advantage of two South Greene errors. Jacob Packer first reached base on a third-strike passed ball. He moved to second when Cade Pollock sent a line drive to left field, but when T.J. Buckner took the wrong angle Packer was able to score.
South Greene took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Jesse Lawing led off the side with a single up the middle. After Preston Bailey walked, Nathan Lisenby scored Lawing with another drive to straight-away center. Bailey then scored on a ground out to the right side.
University High tied things 2-2 in the second inning when Miles Bembry sent a fly ball to left field that a strong wind carried all the way to the fence, allowing Jesse Greene to score from second base.
The Bucs went in front 3-2 in the third inning when Brayden Ryder’s RBI single to left field scored Packer.
South Greene knotted things 3-3 in the bottom of the same inning. Bailey started things by working a walk. He stole second, took third on a wild pitch and then scored on a double steal when he beat the throw from second base back to the plate.
University High strung together some big blasts to take a 7-3 lead in the fourth inning. Connor Horton and Bembry started the side with back-to-back doubles. Meredith followed with a sacrifice fly before Packer sent a two-run home run over the left-field wall.
Isaac Collins took over for Lisenby on the mound after the home run and struck out two to get out of the inning.
South Greene got two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Tucker Brown led off the side with a double and scored when Cody Rambo dropped a single into shallow center field. Bailey scored Rambo when he skipped a single through the left side of the infield to close the gap to 7-5.
Bailey reached base three times to lead the Rebels’ offense. He had two walks and a single. As a team, South Greene had six hits.
In the fifth inning, Meredith went to the opposite field to drive in Horton. Bembry scored from third on a ground ball to the shortstop and Meredith scored on a sacrifice fly for a 10-5 University High lead.
In the sixth inning, Lowery sent freshmen Rambo and Dustin Crum to the mound for their first pitches in high school. The result was 10 runs from University High in the inning, but also valuable experience gained by the youngsters.
“Right now we’re struggling off the mound. We lost some good guys and we’re young,” Lowery said. “Everybody that pitched after Nate were freshmen and sophomores. They didn’t do bad. The wind out here today carried a few balls that normally wouldn’t be a problem. I can’t say enough about those two freshmen. This is their first varsity game, and they went in in a tough spot.”
Daniel Grindstaff, Horton and Pollock each had doubles in the inning, while Meredith and Ryder had RBI singles.
Lisenby took the loss for the Rebels. In 3⅓ innings, he struck out three, walked none and gave up eight hits with five earned runs.
Meredith earned the win. He went three innings with four strikeouts, three walks and three hits allowed.
As a team, University earned 17 hits.