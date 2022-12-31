Annette Watts knows her Greeneville team could face Upperman again in March – if the Lady Devils return to Murfreesboro.
The defending 3A state champion Lady Bees showed the Lady Devils what it’ll take to compete for the gold ball, finishing third in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic with Saturday’s 53-38 win over Greeneville.
Upperman (15-2) made 10-of-14 shots inside the 3-point line while limiting Greeneville to 30% (11-of-37) overall.
Abigail Johnson made all five of her shots from the paint and grabbed 12 rebounds, six offensive, for a double-double.
“Once (Johnson) gets it, she’s going to score,” Watts said. ”I thought Chloe (Marsh) did a good job on her. Dalaina (Martin) did a good job on her. You’ve just got to have pressure from the perimeter to not let them make that pass to her.”
Jayla Cobb led the Lady Bees with 16 points and eight assists, along with five rebounds. She made both of her two-point shots and went 4-of-6 from deep. Gracie Butler, who went 3-of-3 inside the 3-point line and made 5-of-6 free throws, scored 11 points.
Greeneville (9-5) led only twice, first coming when Lauren Bailey’s 3-pointer broke the scoreless tie. Anna Shaw hit a go-ahead layup to make it 5-4, before Upperman responded with 10 straight points.
Shaw scored a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards, going 4-of-6 from the floor and 4-of-4 at the foul line.
“Anna gave us everything she had,” said Watts, who expressed concern over Greeneville going 5-of-20 from 3-point range. “I don’t understand why the lid’s on that bucket, but it is … we kept settling for 3s. If the 3 is not going, you’ve got to get closer to the hoop.”
Tambryn Ellenburg hit from deep twice for her six points. Bailey, Chloe Marsh and Kyla Jobe each scored five.
Ellenburg’s first 3 came with 46 seconds until halftime, but Cobb answered with time running out for a 29-16 Upperman advantage at the break.
Lindy Carter’s 3 pulled Greeneville within 29-19 to start the second half. Upperman countered with five straight points and led by double digits the rest of the way. Johnson’s putback made 45-26 going to the fourth.
“We know we’re capable of playing better,” Watts said. “We’ve got to do what Greeneville does. So many things out here today and yesterday, it’s just not us. With a top 4 finish in a tough tournament like this, I shouldn’t be upset. But with five seniors, I am a little upset.”
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts Morristown East on Tuesday.
GREENEVILLE (38): Ellenburg 2-11 0-0 6, Bailey 1-4 2-2 5, Carter 1-5 0-0 3, Marsh 0-2 5-7 5, Anna Shaw 4-6 4-4 12, Martin 1-6 0-0 2. TOTALS: 11-37 11-13 38.
UPPERMAN (53): K.Dolente 0-1 1-2 1, Mullins 1-4 2-2 5, Stiles 1-4 0-0 3, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, T.Dolente 2-11 0-0 6, Gracie Butler 3-5 5-6 11, Jayla Cobb 6-8 0-0 16, Abigail Johnson 5-5 1-2 11. TOTALS: 18-39 9-12 53.
3-Point Goals: GHS—5 (Ellenburg 2, Bailey, Carter, Jobe). UHS—8 (Cobb 4, T.Dolente 2, Mullins, Stiles).
Score by quarters:
Greeneville 7 9 10 12 — 38
Upperman 21 8 16 8 — 53