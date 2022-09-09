BAILEYTON — You could make an argument for which play was bigger, but Yeshua Vaught undoubtedly changed the outcome – and boosted North Greene’s playoff aspirations.
Vaught’s touchdown run with 54 seconds left lifted North Greene to its first victory of 2022, as the Huskies won a shootout against Jellico on The Tundra 32-28 Friday night.
The Huskies (1-3, 1-1 Region 1-A) needed just 1:13 to cover 52 yards after falling behind. But who needs a passing game with Vaught? The sophomore sensation ran the ball four straight plays to cover the distance, with help from a facemask penalty, before bouncing around the left side for the winning 24-yard run.
“That was something I’ll never forget in my life,” Vaught said. “I told them we had to be confident. We still had plenty of time. I was going to give them all my effort, which I did. And shootout to my receivers too because they blocked really well.”
Vaught rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries.
But the Huskies might not have been in that position if not for Vaught’s defensive heroics. With Jellico (0-4, 0-2) at the North Greene 1-yard line leading 21-20, Vaught stopped quarterback Hunter Baird on a sneak, stealing the ball away to set up a 96-yard drive.
Five plays later, Grayson Collins put North Greene ahead, hitting Jake Duffy on a quick slant for the 60-yard touchdown.
Collins accounted for four touchdowns, rushing for 100 yards and two scores while completing 9-of-14 passes for 139 yards.
“They were keying so hard on our running back … our quarterback counters and quarterback reads were huge tonight,” North Greene coach Eric Tilson said. “We caught the passes we needed to and made some big plays.”
Collins scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter before facing fourth-and-goal in the second period. His 3-yard quick pass for Corbin Hayes, along with his 2-point conversion catch from Duffy tied the halftime score 14-14.
Collins closed the gap to 21-20 in the third quarter with a 26-yard touchdown run.
Duffy caught two passes for 86 yards to lead the Huskies in receiving.
Baird gave the Huskies fits most of the night, rushing for 135 yards and two scores while completing 11-of-27 for 76 and two more touchdowns to Logan Henderson in the first half.
Jellico’s last-chance deep ball with 19 seconds left missed its target, but not by much.
Carson Culp led North Greene’s defense with nine total tackles. Colton Robbins, Hayes and Eli Johnson all had a tackle for loss.
UP NEXT
North Greene makes the long trip to Red Boiling Springs on Friday.