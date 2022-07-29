The Tusculum University women’s soccer team will play 17 matches during the 2022 regular season, coach Mike Joy has announced.
The Pioneers will play 11 South Atlantic Conference matches and six non-conference contests during the 2022 season, beginning August 25 at King and ending October 26 at home against Carson-Newman. Tusculum will play eight home and nine road matches in 2022, with road trips to the states of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Kentucky on the slate.
“The SAC is one of the toughest conferences in Division II. Last year, our conference’s third-place team (Lenoir-Rhyne) made it to the NCAA Final Four,” noted Joy, who is preparing for his 26th season at Tusculum and his 31st as a collegiate coach as the owner of 367 career victories. “We will be a very young team again this season, but I believe that we will catch a few teams by surprise as our opponents will not be able to rely on old scouting reports. Every match presents a challenge, and we expect to be up to that challenge this year.”
Tusculum plays its earliest season opener since 2007 when the Pioneers travel to King on Thursday, August 25. The Tornado finished in ninth place in Conference Carolinas last season, going 4-10-1 overall and 3-8-1 in league play. King beat Tusculum 2-1 in overtime at Pioneer Field last season, their first win over the Pioneers since 2008. Tusculum leads the all-time series by a 14-2 margin.
The Pioneers will visit Young Harris on Sunday, August 28. The Mountain Lions took ninth place in the Peach Belt Conference a year ago with a 5-8-0 overall record and a 2-7-0 mark in the conference. Young Harris beat Tusculum 3-2 in last year’s season opener at Pioneer Field, evening up the series at one win apiece with a draw.
The home opener for the Pioneers will be against West Alabama on Friday, September 2. The Tigers were 8-5-5 overall and seventh in the Gulf South Conference with a 6-4-2 record last season. West Alabama went to penalty kicks in both of their GSC Tournament games, advancing over Mississippi College before being eliminated in the semifinals by West Georgia. The Pioneers beat the Tigers 3-0 in their only previous meeting on Sept. 1, 2017 at UWA.
Tusculum will open its SAC schedule on Saturday, September 10 against Lenoir-Rhyne. The Bears finished third in the conference during the 2021 regular season with an 8-3 record and were eliminated by Queens 1-0 in double overtime in the SAC semifinals. However, Lenoir-Rhyne caught fire in the NCAA Tournament and won three games in penalty kicks to advance to the national semifinals, where the Bears were eliminated 3-0 by Grand Valley State to end the year 12-6-5. The Bears beat the Pioneers 5-1 last season and lead the all-time series 19-12-4 with five straight wins.
The third of three consecutive home matches for the Pioneers is Wednesday, September 14 against Alabama Huntsville. The Chargers placed 10th in the Peach Belt Conference last season with a 6-7-3 overall record and a 4-6-2 mark in conference play. The Pioneers won the first four meetings in consecutive years from 1996 to 1999, but the Chargers picked up wins in 2016 and 2017.
The Pioneers will make the trek to Coker for the second straight season to face the Cobras on Saturday, September 17 in Hartsville, South Carolina. The Cobras snapped a 34-match SAC losing streak with a 1-0 overtime win over Mars Hill on October 9 of last season, and ended the season 1-11-2 overall and 1-10 in conference play. The Pioneers’ 3-1 win at Coker last season was their eighth without a loss to the Cobras since Coker joined the SAC in 2013, during which Tusculum has outscored Coker by a 24-3 margin.
Tusculum will continue on the road on Wednesday, September 21 at Mars Hill. The Lions dropped all 11 of their conference matches last season and went 2-14-1 overall, including a 2-0 loss to the Pioneers in Greeneville. The Pioneers have won three in a row over the Lions and lead the all-time series by a 26-7 margin.
After road matchups with two of the lower-ranked teams in last year’s SAC standings, the Pioneers come home to face last year’s regular-season champion as Catawba visits on Saturday, September 24. The Indians were 10-0-1 in the conference during the regular season, then posted shutout wins over Newberry, Carson-Newman and Queens to claim the SAC Tournament title. Catawba faced Lenoir-Rhyne in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and was eliminated in penalty kicks, to end the season with an 18-0-3 overall record. The Indians have won three in a row over the Pioneers, including 2-1 in overtime last season, and lead the series 13-10-4.
Tusculum closes September with a trip to Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday, September 28. The Railsplitters squeezed their way into the SAC Tournament after finishing seventh in the conference with a 5-5-1 record, then fell 1-0 in double overtime to Queens in the quarterfinals to end the season at 7-7-2 overall. The Railsplitters beat the Pioneers 3-0 at home last season and are undefeated in their last four meetings with the Pioneers (2-0-2), but Tusculum still leads the all-time series 16-10-5.
The Pioneers will begin October with a home non-conference match against Salem on Saturday, October 1. The Tigers have not played for two years, having canceled the 2020 season due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 season due to roster issues. Salem went 1-15 during its most-recent season of play in 2019, and will be facing the Pioneers for the first time.
Tusculum returns to conference play on Wednesday, October 5 with a home match against Anderson. The Trojans just missed the conference tournament last season, finishing ninth overall with a 3-7-1 league record and at 6-9-1 overall. The Trojans beat the Pioneers 2-1 at home last season to snap a five-match winless streak (0-3-2) to Tusculum, but the Pioneers continue to lead the all-time series by a 7-5-4 margin.
The Pioneers will play four of their final six matches on the road, starting Saturday, October 8 at Limestone. The Saints placed sixth in the SAC last season at 6-4-1 in conference play, then fell 2-0 to Lenoir-Rhyne in the conference quarterfinals to end the season at 10-5-1. Limestone beat Tusculum 4-0 at home last season in the first meeting between the teams since 2017, giving the Saints wins in two of the three all-time matchups.
On Wednesday, October 12, the Pioneers will make their first visit to Emory & Henry to take on the Wasps in their inaugural season in the SAC. The Wasps went 9-3-2 last season playing an independent schedule, and will be taking on the Pioneers for the first time since the only other meeting between the teams, a 9-0 Tusculum win on Oct. 8, 1997.
Tusculum will host Newberry for Senior Day on Saturday, October 15. The Wolves squeezed into the SAC Tournament field as the eighth seed with a 5-6 conference record, then fell 1-0 to Catawba in the quarterfinals to end the season at 7-11-0. The Wolves beat the Pioneers 2-1 on the road last season and are 2-0-1 in their last three meetings with the Pioneers, though Tusculum leads the all-time series 19-4-4.
The Pioneers will play their final non-conference game of the season on Wednesday, October 19 at Asbury. The Eagles, out of Wilmore, Kentucky, are members of NCAA Division III and the National Christian College Athletic Association. Last season, Asbury finished 6-11-1 overall as an independent, which including a 4-0 loss at Tusculum in the first-ever meeting between the programs on October 12.
The final regular-season road trip for the Pioneers is a visit to Wingate on Saturday, October 22. The Bulldogs took fifth place in the SAC with a 7-4-0 league record, but lost 2-1 in the quarterfinals to Carson-Newman to end with an 11-6-0 record. Wingate beat Tusculum 3-0 at home near the end of last season, their eighth straight home win over the Pioneers dating to 2004. The teams are tied 13-13-3 in the all-time series entering 2022.
Tusculum’s last home game of the season will be on Wednesday, October 26 against Carson-Newman. The Eagles went 7-3-1 in the conference and finished in fourth place last season, advancing to the semifinals with the win over Wingate before being shut out 3-0 by Catawba to end the year at 10-5-3. Carson-Newman beat Tusculum 2-1 at home last season for their fourth straight win in the series, giving the Eagles a 21-19-2 edge over the Pioneers all-time.
The SAC Championship tournament will begin on campus sites with quarterfinals on Saturday, October 29. The semifinal round will take place on Friday, November 4 at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, followed by the SAC finals on Sunday, November 6 at 4 p.m. The NCAA Division II Tournament begins November 10 and continues to the semifinals and finals, which will be held in Seattle, Washington on December 1 and 3.