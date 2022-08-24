MOSHEIM — For the second straight night, West Greene answered everything thrown its way.
The Lady Buffaloes won their District 2-2A opener over Grainger 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Kinsley Ellenburg slammed a team-high nine kills and had one block, while Morgan Brown had eight kills and digs. Madi Brown led West Greene (4-5, 1-0 District 2-2A) in digs with 31, along with five kills and two service aces. Taylor Lawson added six kills, and Maddie Bryant had 28 assists with 11 digs. Bryant, Morgan Brown and Lawson all served an ace.
Chuckey-Doak dropped its district opener Tuesday night at Cherokee, 3-0.
The Lady Black Knights (5-5, 0-1) welcome West Greene for a district match on Thursday night.
NORTH GREENE 3 COSBY 0
COSBY — Facing a potential Region 1-A tournament foe, North Greene defeated Cosby 25-11, 25-9, 25-16.
Mercy Buchanan finished with 16 assists, five service aces and four kills, while Grace Johnson had 11 kills and four aces to lead North Greene (3-4).
Rhiley Henry served five aces with four kills, with McKinlee Weems and Kennedy Franklin serving two aces each. Hannah Miller and Franklin both smacked two kills.
The Lady Huskies visit Cedar View Christian on Thursday.
GREENEVILLE 3 CLAIBORNE 0
Greeneville won its District 2-2A opener at Claiborne 25-11, 25-3, 25-6.
Chloe Marsh put down six kills and served 15 aces. Lanna Click had five kills and six aces; Hannah Gray had five kills and an ace; Lauren Bailey had three kills; Bella Devoti had three kills; Destani Bailey had three kills; Jayla Gillespie had two kills; Kyla Jobe had two kills; and Trudi Aiken had two aces.
The Lady Devils (3-1, 1-0 District 2-2A) travel to Grainger for another district match Thursday.