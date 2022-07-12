Hendon Hooker doesn’t have a personal favorite Bible verse.
As he told Pastor David Green and the crowd at First Baptist Church Greeneville on Tuesday, he’s really just trying to learn something new every week.
“I’m just trying to build my knowledge on the Bible,” the Tennessee Volunteers’ star quarterback said.
With former Vol Chris Walker mentoring him, Hooker is currently studying John 1.
A churchgoer along with his parents throughout his life, Hooker naturally faced the usual ups and downs of living alone once he started college at Virginia Tech. But one thing that’s never been in question — Hooker’s faith.
“I always tell myself be comfortable while being uncomfortable because you’ve got God on your side,” Hooker said. “I’ve always had big faith that God had a plan for me. Walking with Him and having confidence in Him has definitely boosted my confidence.”
His faith was certainly put to the test during the 2020 football season.
After testing positive for COVID-19, Hooker naturally had to undergo some check-ups after his quarantine period ended. Hooker sat in the training room shocked to learn he could possibly require open-heart surgery — something which would’ve ended his football career.
But after a tearful phone call with his parents, his mom reminded him at the hospital all he needed was the “faith of a mustard seed.”
As it turned out, doctors were able to improve Hooker’s condition without surgery. And after finishing the 2020 season at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to first-year coach Josh Heupel’s Vols.
And while he didn’t win the starting job at first, Hooker entered for the injured Joe Milton and has been Tennessee’s starting quarterback since.
“By the grace of God, we had a pretty decent season and we’re ready to explode next season,” Hooker said.
Hooker and the Vols posted a 7-6 overall record, more than doubling their win total from 2020 including a 45-42 win at 18th-ranked Kentucky. Tennessee never dipped below the .500 mark in 2021.
As for Hooker, he ranked among the nation’s top quarterbacks with 2,945 passing yards and 31 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
RIPPLE EFFECT
Heupel’s influence extends far beyond his explosive offense for Hooker.
“He’s constantly prayed over the team not just before meals, but before games,” Hooker said. “I’ve not had that probably since pee wee when my dad coached me.”
And Hooker evidently hasn’t been the only Vol affected by Heupel’s approach. Hooker recalls having a Bible study with “about five people” when he first arrived at Knoxville in Spring 2021.
A year later, “about 25 or 30” players filled the auditorium to read and dissect the Scripture.
“It’s a blessing to have people in there wanting to walk the same walk you are,” Hooker said. “One thing I want is to be a positive influence on the next generation.
“God loves you no matter what you do, and He’ll always be there for you to turn to Him … You have everlasting life in the Lord.”