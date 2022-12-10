BAILEYTON — Haley Bailey might not have expected to score this often, but she won’t shy away from it.
Her first basket Saturday night began the only run North Greene truly needed to reenter the win column. The Lady Huskies cruised to victory over county rival Chuckey-Doak 56-39 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Only once did North Greene (4-7) trail, coming at 2-0. Bailey tied the game and began a 17-0 run which carried into the second quarter. She finished with 19 points.
“She’s becoming a really good scoring threat for us,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “She’s looked at (our injuries) as an opportunity to show she can be a starter, even if we get completely healthy. I really appreciate how she’s stepped up offensively, and she’s getting better defensively.”
Sonya Wagner, who’s moved around between positions much of the year, dropped 24 points to lead the Lady Huskies. Her and-one and 3-pointer helped finish North Greene’s early run and build a 17-2 lead.
After Bailey’s and-one in the third quarter, Wagner drained a running 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a 39-23 game.
North Greene’s lead never dipped below 15 points in the fourth quarter.
“She’s been a scorer for us, and now she’s having to be our primary ball handler,” Buchanan said. “Defense has been a point of emphasis for us. I don’t know how many teams we’re going to outscore, so we’re going to have to do it with our defense. Our goal is to hold people to single digit quarters.”
North Greene came close after Chuckey-Doak’s two-point first quarter, allowing 10 points in the second and 11 in the third. The Lady Huskies went eight minutes before allowing another field goal following Chuckey-Doak’s initial score.
Though she recently had her appendix removed, Grace Buchanan drained two critical 3-pointers for North Greene. Her first broke the 2-2 tie in the opening quarter.
Hayleigh Hensley scored in the early going for the Lady Black Knights (7-4), who saw their five-game winning streak end.
Adyson Ripley and Faith Yokley led Chuckey-Doak with eight points apiece, while Kennedy Brown had six. Yokley’s and-one brought the Lady Black Knights within 17-7 in the second quarter, before a Wagner 3-pointer.
NORTH GREENE 56
CHUCKEY-DOAK 39
C-D 2 10 11 16 — 39
NG 12 12 15 17 — 56
C-D (39): Adyson Ripley 8, Faith Yokley 8, Kennedy Brown 6, Saniah Atchison 5, Courtnee Jones 4, Tavyn Southerland 4, Hayleigh Hensley 2, Bri Lowe 2.
NG (56): Sonya Wagner 24, Haley Bailey 19, Grace Buchanan 6, Cambell Gaby 4, Ella Head 3.
3-pointers: NG 6 (Wagner 3, Buchanan 2, Head); C-D 2 (Atchison, Yokley).
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak entertains Cherokee on Tuesday.
North Greene is off until Friday’s home tilt with Sullivan East.