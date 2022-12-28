Sonya Wagner has a knack for making North Greene fans, and her coach, breathe easier.
The Lady Huskies’ lack of depth simply meant more responsibility for the senior guard. And she helped deliver another victory Tuesday night.
North Greene opened the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic with a 48-40 win over Grainger at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Not only did it mark North Greene’s first Ladies Classic win since the 2019 opening round, ending a five-game skid at the tournament. But it also avenged the Lady Huskies’ November loss to Grainger. Despite fielding just six varsity players at times this season, North Greene (7-7) has now won four consecutive games.
“We don’t go down without a fight,” Wagner said. “We were low on numbers, but we never give up. I love that about our team. It doesn’t matter if there’s just four of us out there.”
Wagner had already made one clutch basket. Her 3-pointer with two seconds on the clock gave the Lady Huskies a 21-13 halftime lead.
But when North Greene saw its 12-point lead shrink to 39-37, Wagner put a stop to the comeback. Her fast-break layup made it 41-37 with 2:48 remaining.
Marly Tanner’s second 3-pointer cut the lead to 43-40 with 1:38 to go. But North Greene didn’t allow anything else. Wagner, who’s played a lot of point guard while Zoe Sanders had been recovering from an injury, made four of North Greene’s five three throws to close out the win. Sanders did play Tuesday night and scored six points, four at the free throw line.
“It didn’t take too long to adjust,” said Wagner, who played point guard in elementary and middle school. “But high school is definitely different than grade school. It took me a while, but I think I’m OK now.”
Her game-high 23-point effort was certainly more than OK. She went 7-of-11 from the floor and 8-of-9 at the charity stripe.
As a team, North Greene shot 85% (22-of-26) at the free throw line and 12-of-22 from the field.
“We’ve not had that in many games,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “First, I thought we were strong with the ball, got them in some situations when they couldn’t do anything but foul us. I’m not sure what our overall team free throw percentage is, but it’s in the high 50s. Our target is 70.”
Mission accomplished, and then some.
Grace Buchanan made four foul shots and a 3-pointer to finish with seven points. She and Wagner both had a team-high two assists. Haley Bailey scored five points while leading the Lady Huskies in rebounds (7) and steals (3).
“We’ve been waiting to get healthy, but you can’t just wait around and say maybe we’ll win when we’re healthy,” Buchanan said. “We don’t want to be that type of team. We want to win while we’re waiting.”
Sanders’ and-one gave the Lady Huskies a 30-18 lead late in the third quarter. Wagner’s layup early in the fourth made it 36-24 before Grainger (5-7) began to rally.
Adison Hayes buried her second and third 3-pointers during the 12-2 run. Hayes led the Lady Grizzlies with 14 points.
UP NEXT
The Lady Huskies take on Upperman at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GRAINGER (40): Dellinger 1-4 1-2 3, J.Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, M.Tanner 2-7 0-0 6, Dossett 0-2 0-0 0, Maddie Hurst 3-6 13 7, Scott 2-5 2-2 6, Adison Hayes 4-11 3-7 14, Brickey 0-3 0-0 0, Sneed 0-3 2-6 4. TOTALS: 14-45 7-16 40.
NORTH GREENE (48): M.Buchanan 0-1 1-2 1, Sanders 1-3 4-5 6, Gaby 1-2 2-2 4, G.Buchanan 1-2 4-4 7, Sonya Wagner 7-11 8-9 23, Head 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 1-1 3-4 5. TOTALS: 12-22 22-26 48.
3-Point Goals: GHS—5 (M.Tanner 2, Hayes 3). NG—2 (G.Buchanan, Wagner).
Score by quarters:
Grainger 8 5 9 18 — 40
North Greene 9 12 13 14 — 48