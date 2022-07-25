APPALACHIAN LEAGUE Wall’s Big Day Gives Flyboys Sweep Over Bristol Jul 25, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Finnegan Wall turned in his longest outing, and earned his first win, of the season.He went seven innings and struck out 10 batters while allowing two hits as the Greeneville Flyboys knocked off the Bristol State Liners 1-0 on Sunday.The lone run of the contest came in the bottom of the first, as a Brock Daniels RBI single scored Maddox Mihalakis.Bristol (12-32) recorded its first hit of the day in the top of the second inning, a Daniel Hicks single, but a Wall strikeout ended the frame.The Flyboys had runners at first and third in the bottom of the third inning, but Tahir Muelens gunned out Canyon Brown trying to steal home and kept it a one-run game.Back-to-back singles in the bottom of the fifth by Brown and Cian Sahler gave Greeneville another chance, but Peyton Jula recorded a strikeout to end the threat.Bristol earned just its second hit of the game in the top of the sixth, a one-out single by Blake Wood. But Brown gunned out Wood trying to steal second.Wall (W, 1-2) recorded his season-high 10th strikeout of the game to close out the contest in the top of the seventh, giving the Flyboys their third straight win.Jula (0-1) was handed the loss as he went five innings, giving up one run off four hits, walking two and striking out six. Trey Valka III went one inning in relief for the Flyboys.Brock Daniels, Cameron LaLiberte, Jack Liberio Jr. and Riley Taylor will now head to the Appy League All-Star Game in Burlington, N.C., on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Relief Sought For 3 Lillelid Defendants On Fingerprint Issue Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Afton Man Killed, 2 Injured In Weekend Crash Annual Virginia Highlands Festival Kicks Off July 22 In Abingdon Pair In Custody After THP Pursuit