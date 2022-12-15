The Emory & Henry College Wasps used a 16-5 run in the second half to rally to a 78-75 South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball win over Tusculum University on Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.
The game was the 100th recorded meeting between the two schools.
Emory & Henry (7-3, 1-2 SAC) records its first SAC win in program history while halting the Pioneers (5-2, 2-2 SAC) seven-game, regular-season home winning streak.
Emory & Henry outscored the Pioneers 41-28 and limited Tusculum to just four points in the final five minutes as the Wasps were victorious in their first true road game of the season. Tusculum missed six of its final seven shots of the game while committing a pair of costly turnovers in the final 96 seconds.
Tusculum’s Inady Legiste recorded his NCAA-leading sixth double-double as he finished with 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. His six consecutive double-doubles are also a new school record.
Jake Moynihan poured in a team-high 15 points off the bench for Emory & Henry as he went 6-of-8 from the floor with three 3-pointers including his go-ahead triple with 6:52 remaining to give the visitors a 70-67 lead and cap the 16-5 run.
Legiste followed with a layup, but Christian Drummer answered with a bucket of his own as the Wasps led 72-69 with 5:54 remaining.
The Pioneers regained the advantage with back-to-back buckets by Legiste and Justin Mitchell as Tusculum led 73-72 with 4:46 on the clock.
On the next possession, Moynihan gobbled up an offensive rebound and connected on the putback to give the lead back to the Wasps, 74-73, at the 4:31 mark.
The Pioneers would miss five straight shots over the next four minutes. Emory & Henry was just as cold as the Wasps would miss six in a row over the final 3:49.
Patrick Antonelli made both ends of the one-and-bonus with 3:27 to go as Emory & Henry led 76-73.
The scoring drought would go until 14.4 seconds left as Legiste converted a layup to trim the deficit to a single-point (76-75). After a Tusculum timeout, the Wasps got the ball to Antonelli as he was fouled with 9.9 seconds on the clock. He made both ends of the one-and-one to push the lead back to three at 78-75.
KJ Crump would get off a contested 3-point try from the right wing, but it was off target as Emory & Henry came up with the rebound and record the win in the first meeting in 42 years between the two teams.
Antonelli, Malcolm Morgan and Jalen Leftwich each finished with a dozen points for Emory & Henry, while Gabe Brown and Cade Looney tallied nine and eight points, respectively.
Mitchell contributed 17 points off the bench as he went 7-of-10 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Jalen Crowder and Connor Jordan had 13 points apiece, while Crump finished with six points and four assists for the Pioneers.
Emory & Henry finished with 18 offensive rebounds resulting in 25 second-chance points, including 15 in the final 20 minutes. Tusculum edged the Wasps on the boards 39-36.
Tusculum finished the game shooting 49.2 percent from the floor, but shot just 27 percent from 3-point land including 1-of-13 in the second half. Emory & Henry shot 45 percent and forced 12 Tusculum turnovers on 10 steals including three by Leftwich.
The game included four ties and 12 lead changes. Tusculum used a 13-4 run in the second half to take its largest lead of the game at 40-29 before settling for a 47-37 lead at halftime.
The Pioneers will play in the Embry-Riddle Holiday Classic this weekend in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Pioneers face Davis & Elkins on Friday before taking on host Embry-Riddle on Saturday.
Legiste Honored
NASHVILLE — Tusculum University forward Inady Legiste has been named the Tennessee Sportswriters Association (TSWA) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The 6-foot-7 junior from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., averaged a double-double with 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds for the week, as he led the Pioneers to a pair of South Atlantic Conference wins. He posted 22 points with 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in Tusculum’s 64-61 win over UVA Wise. He then scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and an assist in the Pioneers’ 87-76 win over Mars Hill.
For the week, Legiste shot 76 percent from the floor (19-for-25), going 3-for-4 from 3-point range (75 percent) and 6-for-8 (75 percent) from the foul line.
Legiste entered Wednesday leading the conference in both scoring (20.3 ppg) and rebounding (10.2 rpg) and was 6th in field goal percentage (.628) and 5th in blocked shots (1.5 bpg).
He was also named the SAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for a second time this season.