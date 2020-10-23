SMRYNA — The South Greene volleyball team could not find a way to build a lead on Thursday, and as a result the Lady Rebels saw their season come to an end in the Class A state tournament.
The breaks did not go the way of South Greene in the contest at Stewarts Creek High School and Watertown took advantage on the way to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 win.
“I felt like our girls battled and gave their all today,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Watertown was just a better team than us today. I felt like we could have been evenly matched, but a missed call here or there can really change momentum.
"I don’t want it to sound like I’m blaming anyone else, but our girls got a little discouraged by some questionable calls and we couldn’t get past it. If we take that second set the atmosphere changes and we probably go to five, but we didn’t.”
In an unusual year, South Greene’s young squad has a lot to be proud of, and a lot to look forward to. Early in the year, the Lady Rebels were sidelined for two weeks because of COVID-19 exposure, then Gregg was not able to coach a key portion of the postseason while he was in quarantine.
Despite that, the Lady Rebels, with just two seniors, advanced to the state tournament for the 12th consecutive season.
“I was tickled to death to be here with just two seniors,” Gregg said. “With everything we had to do to get here this year, it was a blessing. I expect to be back again next year and to put up more of fight. We have a lot of talent coming back and they are only going to get better, but we are going to miss those two seniors.”
South Greene started the day with a trio of errors and Alie Tunks followed with an ace as Watertown took a 5-2 lead.
South Greene tied things 5-5 after a block by Mackenzie Niston and a kill and a tip by Addison Williams.
The Lady Rebels kept it close until Brittni Allison put down a kill to put Watertown in front 14-9. A few errors by the Lady Rebels followed and the lead reached 17-9. Watertown finished the set with a 25-15 win.
In the second set, Watertown jumped on top 5-1 behind kills from Allison and Morgan Brown and two aces from Tunks.
Watertown built its lead to 12-6 before South Greene began to rally. A kill by Jordyn Roderick got the serve back for the Lady Rebels and then Lexi Miller came up with three aces to put them on top 13-12.
South Greene’s biggest lead came at 19-17 on a kill by Addison Williams, but the Lady Rebels could not to play clean enough to build a cushion.
In the closing stretch, Watertown’s Abby Parkerson scored on a tip and kill and South Greene made four errors as the Lady Tigers took a 25-20 win.
Watertown scored the first four points of the third set and took a 6-2 lead on a kill by Parkerson. Kills by Niston and Roderick closed the gap to 9-6 for the Lady Rebels.
Watertown’s biggest lead came at 22-10 on a kill by Brookelyn Davis.
South Greene was able to figure out how to tip the ball around the Lady Tigers late in the set with Williams and Niston both doing so effectively, but it was too late as Watertown took a 25-16 win to complete the sweep.