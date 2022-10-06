MOSHEIM — Scotty Verran knows better than to judge Cherokee by its record.
The Chiefs might be 0-6, but they’ve played the likes of Daniel Boone — the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A. Cherokee’s closest loss came in Week 2, a 42-28 home defeat to Seymour.
“It’s homecoming for them, so we just have to make sure we keep our emotions under control, not turn the ball over and do what we’ve been doing,” Verran said.
The Buffaloes (6-1) can make school history with a win, which would mark West Greene’s first-ever triumph against the Chiefs. Not only can West Greene win six straight games for the first time since 2014, but 7-1 would be the Buffaloes’ best start since 1981 — when Jim Sauceman’s club began 8-0 before winning the Highlander Braggin’ Bowl to finish 9-2.
The late offseason addition of senior wide receiver Austin Wampler has helped the Buffaloes in a major way of late. He caught a 40-yard touchdown pass last week for his team-high fourth receiving score of the year. He ranks second to only Ethan Turner in receiving yards and catches.
Not to mention, Wampler has allowed Jaden Gregg to play more at quarterback. Gregg led West Greene in rushing with 69 yards while throwing four touchdown passes in last week’s win over Cloudland. Wyatt Moody, who ran for 61 yards, and Hunter Gregg both ran for touchdowns as well.
“Jaden’s feeling more comfortable and throwing the ball well, and he’s got speed so he can use his legs to hurt you,” Verran said. “Austin’s been learning the routes and picking up on things. That’s helped us tremendously with where teams can’t double team Ethan.”
West Greene will face a 40 defense from Cherokee which, like Cloudland, will usually feature linebacker stunts. Senior Joe Henley, who rushed for a late 20-yard score last week, and junior Andres Moncier anchor the Chiefs’ linebacking corps.
Quarterbacked by freshman Landon Jeffers, coach Josh Hensley’s Chiefs are coming off a 41-12 region loss at David Crockett. Junior Kalija Sexton entered the season as the projected running back, though Noah Parvin rushed for a team-high 47 yards and scored on a 58-yard fumble return against the Pioneers. The Chiefs threw four interceptions in the loss.
West Greene’s defense has allowed just one touchdown and 259 total yards through its last two games — 84 coming on one pass play.
“We’re enjoying (our season), but just taking it one week at a time,” Verran said. “Each Monday, you’ve got to come back to work and get ready for the next opponent.”
Friday’s kickoff from Rogersville is set for 7 p.m.
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Wyatt Moody
|60
|360
|4
|Jaden Gregg
|41
|288
|3
|Hunter Gregg
|49
|283
|3
|Ethan Turner
|18
|140
|4
|Dawson Daniels
|26
|132
|2
|Justin Cutshaw
|3
|62
|Edan Porter
|9
|41
|1
|Aiden Adams
|2
|34
|1
|Austin Wampler
|3
|18
|1
|Ean Kieffer
|3
|6
|Austin Franklin
|1
|4
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|Ayden Lamons
|1
|-3
|TEAM
|2
|-9
|TOTALS
|219
|1,325
|19
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jaden Gregg
|21
|38
|390
|8
|3
|Dawson Daniels
|8
|32
|112
|1
|2
|Mason McCamey
|8
|13
|109
|0
|2
|Wyatt Moody
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|37
|84
|611
|9
|7
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|17
|290
|3
|Austin Wampler
|7
|198
|4
|Hunter Gregg
|4
|55
|1
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|33
|Baxley Britton
|2
|13
|1
|Dawson Daniels
|1
|10
|Wyatt Moody
|2
|9
|Austin Franklin
|1
|3
|TOTALS
|37
|611
|9
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Ethan Turner
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Austin Wampler
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Hunter Gregg
|4
|1
|1
|0
|27
|Wyatt Moody
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Kalle Nagel
|0
|19
|0
|1
|22
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dawson Daniels
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Aiden Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Edan Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Justin Cutshaw
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|29
|20
|3
|1
|203