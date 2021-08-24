Nothing came easy for the West Greene volleyball team on Monday evening, but it battled for every point before taking down county rival North Greene.
Each set went down to the wire, but the Lady Buffs found a way to finish strong on the way to a 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23 win.
“We played this past weekend and we struggled with getting down on ourselves and not communicating,” West Greene coach Raven King said. “Today that was our main focus, and I think they did a good job of responding to that. To see them not give up when things got close and to continue to fight was really good to see. I think that gives us hope as we move further into the season.”
In the first set, the Lady Buffs played from in front he whole way, but were never able to pull away from North Greene.
West Greene started with a 7-3 lead behind a tip and a block from Kinsley Ellenburg, and a powerful kill from Taylor Lawson.
North Greene closed the gap to 7-6 before West Greene separated again. After kills by Macy Ricker and Kendall Warner, the Lady Buffs held their biggest lead of the set at 15-9.
North Greene then scored four straight points with Kylie Keffer powering down a pair of kills.
The Lady Huskies then tied the set 19-19 on a kill by McKinlee Weems. West Greene was able to regain the lead 21-20 when Warner tipped a shot over North Greene’s blockers and down the boundary before earning a 25-22 win.
“I told the girls to just play smart today,” King said. “They had a big block on the other side that we had to adjust to. But the girls handled that well. They just kept battling.”
In the second set, North Greene took the lead first, but the Lady Buffs stayed close the whole way.
Two kills by Gracie Johnson and another by Weems put North Greene in front 6-3.
A kill by Ellenburg and two errors by the Lady Huskies knotted things 6-6. West Greene tied the set again 9-9.
With Mercy Buchanan serving, the Lady Huskies pulled back out to a 13-9 lead.
West Greene took the lead briefly 15-14 when Kaleigh Douthat put down one of her four aces.
Back to back kills from Johnson gave the lead back to North Greene 17-16.
The Lady Huskies closed the set with kills from Johnson and Weems, and an ace from Madison Sanders for a 25-19 win.
In the third set, Ellenburg broke a 6-6 tie for West Greene, then Chloe Brown served it to an 11-6 advantage. The Lady Buffs continued to keep plays alive and forced the Lady Huskies into mistakes as the lead reached 15-8.
An ace by Buchanan cut West Greene’s lead to 15-12, then an ace by Anna Weems closed the gap to 20-19.
North Greene took the lead 24-23 when West Greene failed to return a serve.
The set finished with Lawson and Carley Woodby catching the Lady Huskies by surprise and scoring on tips as West Greene took a 26-24 win.
The fourth set started with the teams exchanging points on the way to a 12-12 tie. They tied at all 12 points along the way.
West Greene moved to a 17-12 lead after North Greene committed three errors and Brown came up with an ace.
Hailee English scored on a tip and kill and North Greene tied things again 18-18.
The Lady Buffaloes took the lead back, 22-21, when Lawson landed a free ball just inside the back line. Ellenburg finished the 25-23 win with a tip for West Greene.