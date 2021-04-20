The West Greene baseball team picked up a much needed win on Monday afternoon over South Greene.
The Buffs used small ball to get the day started before every bat in the lineup got warmed up on the way to a 14-4 victory.
“It feels good to win. It’s been a while,” West Greene coach Adrian Sauceman said. “We played pretty well and executed a lot of small things. We came out and played to our potential today. You just wish we had done this all year.
"We’re a young team and we didn’t get to do anything in the offseason, but I feel good about where we are right now. We’re are 10 times better today than we were week one.”
The Buffaloes pushed three runs across the plate in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Damien Burns led off the side with a double that he bounced deep into left field. His courtesy runner, Austin Wampler, moved to third when Judson Higgins rolled a bunt single down the third base line.
Mason McCamey knocked in the first run of the evening by ripping a line drive into straight-away center.
Drake McIntyre and Bailey McIntyre both laid down bunt singles to add another run, and a bases-loaded walk by Keith Valentine pushed the score to 3-0.
“We worked a lot in the cage before the game on bunting, so it makes me feel good to see that it's working,” Sauceman said. “I think there was only one bunt we got out on tonight. We did a great job executing the small game.”
McCamey led North Greene’s bats on Monday while also earning the win on the mound. The freshman went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
On the mound, McCamey went all five innings with one strikeout, five walks and six hits allowed.
“Mason just throws strikes,” Sauceman said. “He’s stepped up as a freshman. He’s our number one and I did not anticipate that going into the year. He doesn’t throw real hard, but he keeps hitters off balance and he trusts his defense.”
South Greene scored its first run in the third inning. Nathan Lisenby reached on a walk and moved to third when a ball went through Valentine’s legs at shortstop. Tucker Brown knocked in the run with a line drive up the middle.
West Greene stretched its lead to 10-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Burns again led off the side and this time snuck a ground ball through the left side. A pair of errors followed to score his courtesy runner, Wampler. Aaron Waddell also scored when a bunt by Higgins was thrown into right field.
McCamey next sent a ground ball down the first base line to score Higgins from third.
Bailey McIntyre, Trey Tweed and Valentine were all hit by pitches on consecutive at bats to score McCamey.
A failed pickoff attempt to first by catcher Hayden Hartman allowed both McIntyre and Tweed to score before Allen Vaughn knocked in Valentine.
The Buffaloes came up with three more runs in the fourth inning. Waddell started things by dropping a pop fly into shallow right field. Higgins and McCamey followed with a pair of singles to the left side to score Waddell.
Drake McIntyre scored Higgins on a ground ball to third and reached safely on an error. First baseman T.J. Buckner eventually recovered the ball and threw Jaden Gregg out at the plate.
McIntyre scored from first when Tweed hammered a line drive into center field.
McCamey began to struggle a little in the fifth inning and South Greene was able to score three runs on one hit to close the gap to 13-4.
Lisenby led off the side with a single down the third base line, but was eventually eliminated on a fielder's choice.
Hartman was hit by a pitch before Collins hit into a fielder's choice. Brown walked to load the bases, and Dustin Crum grounded out to first base, but scored Hartman.
An error scored Collins, and a bases-loaded walk scored Brown.
In the bottom of the inning, Higgins scored the game-ending run after being hit by a pitch. Drake McIntyre scored him with a single down the third-base line.
West Greene had 17 hits. Waddell was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Burns was 2-for-4 with a double while Tweed and Drake McIntyre each went 2-for-3. Higgins was 1-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBI.
Preston Bailey went 2-for-3 for South Greene.
Crum took the loss for South Greene. In 2⅓ innings, he struck out one, walked one and gave up six hits.