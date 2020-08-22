KODAK - After what was the most unusual offseason anyone has ever seen, maybe it should have been expected that the 2020 football season would get off to a peculiar start, but no one who left Northview Academy on Friday night could have predicted what unfolded.
There were breaks made from perfectly executed special teams plays, lucky bounces, seemingly miraculous scores, a two-hour lightning, but almost five hours after kickoff the Cougars walked away with a 50-42 win over West Greene.
“We didn’t give up,” first year West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “It was hard to know what to expect because we hadn’t had any scrimmages, but this was a wild one. We never stopped competing, we battled back, but we just couldn’t get any stops on defense in the end.”
The Buffaloes dug a big hole for themselves early, but in a wild close to the first half West Greene stole all of the momentum which led to second half shootout.
“I think it showed early, that we were running a new offense,” Verran said. “Once we settled in we were able to start moving the football. We have some playmakers, we just have to execute earlier. We forced some turnovers and scored right before the half and that really energized us.”
With 1:52 left in the first half West Greene found itself trailing 26-0 after the Cougars had run for 210 yards on them. But it was there that it made a third-down stop, and on fourth down the snap got away and Northview jumped on it on their own 13-yard line.
With a short field West Greene used three plays before Allen Vaughn scored on a quarterback sneak to get the Buffs on the board for the first time.
The Cougars muffed the ensuing kickoff that Ethan Turner recovered it. One play later Vaughn lobbed a fade up to Janson Kesterson for a 30-yard score that closed the gap to 26-14.
Northview muffed another kickoff before halftime, but Blair Shelton’s 32-yard field goal was blocked.
Starting the second half Shelton bounced a kickoff perfectly down the sideline that his team recovered to keep the momentum rolling.
Next came what was the night’s most unusual play. On fourth down with five yards to gain from 11 yards away Vaughn and running back Kenton Cobble fumble an exchange. Cobble picked up the loose ball as the defense swarmed. The back made a move but was quickly wrapped up. Before he went to the ground Cobble pitched to Damien Budriss who scampered into the end zone to narrow the margin to 26-21.
That score held until the first play of the fourth quarter where Northview quarterback Johnny Webster crossed the goal to give the home team a 34-21 lead.
Two plays later Vaughn found Budriss running deep to the corner for a 51-yard scoring strike.
Northview answered with a five-play drive that Landon Taylor capped with a 14-yard touchdown run on a counter.
That did not deter West Greene and Vaughn again found Kesterson, this time screaming up the seam for a 29-yard score that closed the gap to 42-34.
A 26-yard run by Taylor, again on a counter stretched Northview’s lead back to 50-34 with 5:05 remaining.
Vaughn had one more drive left in him, and he connected on six passes to get his team to the goal line before he capped the drive with a two-yard scoring run with 1:26 remaining.
The Buffaloes tried an onside kick, but the Cougars pounced on it, effectively ending West Greene’s final comeback hope.
Vaughn finished the night 15-of-21 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 31 yards and two more scores. He gained 193 all-purpose yard in the second half.
“Allen is a commander. He is our leader. He did a good job finding different receivers and reading the defense tonight,” Verran said.
As a team West Greene gained 304 yards, 294 of those yards after the two-minute mark in the second quarter.
Northview finished with 447 yards of offense, 426 yards on the ground.