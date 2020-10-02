After a rough start to the season, the positive momentum continues to build for West Greene. The Buffaloes picked up a 42-14 rivalry win, and a valuable Region 1-3A win, over North Greene on Friday night.
West Greene, now 2-4 overall and 1-2 in region play, is back in the playoff hunt despite starting the year 0-4.
“It’s good to get a win, but this was a sloppy game with too many penalties,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “It’s a region win and the way our conference is shaking there is no front-runner. All four spots are up for grabs, and getting this win was very important.”
North Greene drops to 1-6, 0-3.
West Greene was able to get on the board on its first possession of the night despite 28 yards of penalties on the drive.
Allen Vaughn found Dacota Wood in the corner of the end zone for a 22-yard score that put the Buffaloes in front 6-0 with 7:53 left in the first quarter.
The pass was Vaughn’s first of four touchdown throws on the night. He finished with 226 yards passing and added 46 yards rushing with two more touchdowns.
“What I liked about Allen tonight is that he was picking up different receivers. He was finding the open target. They put nine and 10 in the box daring us to throw it, and that’s what we did,” Verran said.
With 1:21 left in the opening period, Wood and Vaughn hooked up again to extend the Buffs’ lead.
On fourth-and-19, Vaughn booted to the left and found Wood behind the defense for a 29-yard touchdown.
Wood set up the drive by recovering a North Greene fumble and returning it to the Buffaloes’ 40-yard line. Kenton Cobble stretched across the goal line for a two-point conversion.
Wood had a big night as well for the Buffaloes. He had 101 receiving yards with two scores and 43 rushing yards. He also had fumble recovery and an interception on defense.
“Dacota has been a special athlete for us,” Verran said. “We knew he would help us on defense this year, but he has come on on offense and really stepped up.”
North Greene closed the gap to 14-8 with 6:32 left in the first half when the Huskies spread the field and Tyler Sanches powered up the middle for an 8-yard score. Sanches then caught the two-point conversion.
A failed onside kick set up West Greene with a short field on the ensuing drive. Wood moved the Buffs into the red zone with a 23-yard burst around the right end. Vaughn then went off the left end for a 12-yard touchdown and 21-8 lead.
West Greene stretched its lead to 28-8 before halftime when Vaughn booted to his left and found Chris Bolton on crossing route that went for a 26-yard touchdown.
A botched snap on a punt gave West Greene the ball 20 yards from its own end zone on its first drive of the second half. Vaughn finished the quick drive by going off tackle to the right and then busting the play outside for a 17-yard touchdown.
West Greene’s final score of the night came with 3:17 left in the third quarter when Vaughn found Janson Kesterson all alone in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard score.
Sanches completed the scoring when he plunged across the goal line from 3 yards out with 4:45 left to play.
North Greene finished with 200 yards of total offense. Quarterback Tanner Sexton threw for 117 yards.