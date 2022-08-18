Just call it a “Half Century of the Herd.”
If West Greene’s 2022 lid lifter Friday night goes anything like the program’s first game in 1972, Buffalo fans will leave Jim Sauceman Field justifiably exuberant.
Thursday, Sept. 7, 1972, saw Roger Jones rush for 154 yards and two scores to lead West Greene past the South Greene B team 20-0 at Rebel Field — where the Buffaloes played their home games that year. Of course, the Buffaloes played only a junior varsity schedule in 1972 before playing their first officially recognized varsity contest the following season.
And while Union County doesn’t have a longstanding football tradition, having just been established in 1997 to replace Horace Maynard, the Patriots are certainly no “B team.”
First-year coach Steve Smith will bring the Patriots on their first trip to Mosheim since August 2001, having been promoted to replace East Tennessee coaching legend Larry Kerr.
“They’ll be like us, a lot of kids going both ways,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said.
Union County posted a 2-6 mark last fall after losing two games to COVID cancellations.
The Buffalo defense will face mostly a power unbalanced set on offense, as Union County will primarily keep things on the ground. Senior dual-threat quarterback Peyton Ray will guide the Patriot offense, with junior speedster Derrick Cooper in the backfield.
Defensively, quarterback Dawson Daniels and the Buffaloes will face a 3-4 base defense this week.
At halftime, West Greene will recognize Sauceman and the 1972 Buffaloes, while this year’s herd will try to end a five-game losing streak which ended the 2021 campaign.
“(Sauceman) was definitely the trailblazer for the football program here, getting it started … there was no peewees or midgets back then,” Verran said. “I think it’ll be a packed house here Friday night. I expect a big crowd. It’ll be an exciting time.”
Friday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GREENE AT UNAKA
Eric Tilson has had significantly more time to plan for Unaka this year.
The Rangers dealt North Greene a 42-0 setback in Tilson’s coaching debut last fall. But the Huskies and their coach feel more prepared for this season opener against their Region 1-A rival.
“You can actually make game plan adjustments when you know what kids are supposed to be where, and how to attack a certain offense or defense … makes you a lot more confident,” Tilson said.
Unaka finished runner-up to state semifinalist Cloudland in Region 1-A last season, posting a 7-4 record and falling to Midway 42-26 in the Class A first round.
Under sixth-year coach O’Brien Bennett, the Rangers return one of the Ramsey brothers — four-year starting quarterback Landon Ramsey. Takoda Freeman and Joe-Z Blamo will be his top targets this season, with the graduation of Landon’s brother Devin Ramsey. Jamol Blamo returns to the Unaka backfield after totaling over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2021.
“He’s probably their best skill player,” Tilson said. “They’re going to spread it out and try to attack you deep, but you have to respect the run when you play them. They’re very good at the skill positions … that’s why we focused on speed this offseason, so we don’t get beat deep.”
Led by junior quarterback Grayson Collins, the Huskies will go against Unaka’s 3-3 stack base defense which will frequently apply pressure. Jamol Blamo will play “all over the place” defensively too, with Joe-Z Blamo at corner. Four-year starter Ryan Peters returns at linebacker, with All-Region safety Johnny Douglas back as well. Tilson also singled out junior nose guard Marcus Shomaker as a threat.
The Huskies and Rangers are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.
CHUCKEY-DOAK AT KNOX CATHOLIC
The Dallas Kuykendall era begins at one of East Tennessee’s toughest environments — Knoxville Catholic.
Led by second-year coach Korey Mobbs, the Fighting Irish returned to the playoffs last fall after a one-year absence, finishing 5-5 after losing to Christian Brothers 28-24 in the Division II-AAA first round.
Two Catholic players have already made verbal commitments to Southeastern Conference schools, kicker Brock Taylor (Vanderbilt) and center Trevor Duncan (Tennessee).
No matter the outcome, any Black Knight who aspires to play college football will learn where they stand.
“I’ve told our boys this is what you’re going to see if you have dreams to play college football,” Kuykendall said. “It’s a great chance for kids who want to play college ball to see where they’re at, put a good game on film and have something to go off of.”
With Brasen Murvin in the backfield and senior Cadin Tullock at quarterback, Kuykendall aims to control the pace of the game offensively.
The Fighting Irish base out of a 3-4 with mix and match coverage. Duncan led Catholic in tackles (72) and tied for the lead in sacks (3) among returning players. Sam O’Leary intercepted two passes his junior year, and linebacker Connor Ruth has also gained some attention among scouts.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Neal passed for 1,618 yards and 11 touchdowns his freshman year, while Braylon Harmon is Catholic’s top returning receiver with 30 catches for 382 yards and two scores. He and O’Leary both have Division I offers. Eli Hamilton is the top returning Irish rusher, though he gained only 90 yards total.
“They do a mix of stuff, a little of inside-outside zone, power sets try to spread you out,” Kuykendall said. “It’s good for us to see that atmosphere and be a part of that.”
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY SOUTH GREENE AT DANIEL BOONE
Talk about a new experience. None of South Greene’s current players had been born the last time the Rebels played on a Saturday. According to coach Shawn Jones, the only time it’s happened during his tenure on Rebel Hill came after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. South Greene pushed its Friday home game against Hampton back to Saturday, Sept. 15, winning 21-6.
But even that game took place at night, whereas Saturday’s game at Daniel Boone’s Ken Green Field kicks off at high noon — in August.
The heat, however, doesn’t concern Jones.
“We really haven’t thought about the heat a whole lot,” he said. “We practice in it, and we just try to stay hydrated, get a few extra sprints in at the end of practice. I’m just hoping everybody is up and ready to go.”
Coach Jeremy Jenkins, entering his 19th season at the helm, led the Trailblazers to a 5-6 record last season. Daniel Boone advanced to the Class 5A second round over Knoxville Halls 19-12, before falling to Knoxville Central 41-7.
The Blazers have 20 seniors on this year’s squad, nine one the first-string defense.
South Greene’s rookie quarterbacks Jacob Susong and Nash Rader will face a Daniel Boone defense which will load the box. Senior Hagen Edwards along with juniors Henry Hamlin and Braiden Blankenship give the Trailblazers plenty of experience at linebacker. Jake Davenport and Dalton Cloyd will anchor the D-line.
Junior Luke Jenkins will get the start at quarterback, having thrown eight touchdowns last season. Aiden Riner, Blankenship and Edwards will line up behind him, with senior Landon Kirkpatrick and junior Jackson Utsman back at receiver.
“Our defense played really well in the preseason,” Jones said. “Both of our quarterbacks will bring different things to the table. If someone gets the hot hand, we’ll go with them. And it might be a different one each ball game.”
Saturday’s noon kickoff will occur due to light issues at Daniel Boone which will prevent night games until resolved.