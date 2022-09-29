Only the names, and overall record, have changed since last season.
West Greene’s Homecoming 2022 opponent might have graduated Class A Mr. Football finalist Seth Birchfield. But Cloudland’s rushing attack still remains.
“They still want to run the ball, whether they go unbalanced or power-I,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “They’ve got some wrinkles with the tight ends. But they just try to lull you sleep, suck your defense in and then throw a pass on you. We know we have to step our game up.”
The Buffaloes (5-1) certainly stepped up in last week’s 56-7 win at North Greene, a Region 1-A rival of Cloudland (2-3). Not only did they use nine running backs in rushing for 233 yards, but West Greene didn’t commit any turnovers.
Jaden Gregg saw the bulk of the action in West Greene’s passing game, hitting 5-of-6 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown to Austin Wampler.
Ethan Turner scored in three different ways — a fumble return, a run and a pass from Dawson Daniels.
“(Who starts at quarterback) just a matter of who’s got the hot hand,” Verran said. “They’ve both been getting equal amounts of reps in practice. At any moment, either one of them could be in the game, and they both could be at different locations, not just quarterback.”
Coach Zac Benfield’s club will counter with a 40 defense, often stunting their linebackers. Cayden Clarke made two tackles for loss, and Elijah Holtsclaw intercepted a pass in last week’s 40-24 win at Cosby. Jacob Street, Dylan McClellan and Silas Burleson anchor the defensive line, with linebacker Auston Caraway also standing out on film to Verran.
Roger Marshall and Turner led the Buffaloes in tackles against North Greene. They won’t face Birchfield anymore, but a familiar face is now at running back.
After playing wide receiver his junior year, Gage McKinney has moved to the backfield. Against Cosby, McKinney ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. Holtsclaw added 64 yards on 17 attempts. Sophomore quarterback Camden Peppers threw just four passes and competed one for 15 yards to Clarke.
Friday’s homecoming activities at Jim Sauceman Field commence at 7 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Wyatt Moody
|51
|299
|3
|Hunter Gregg
|45
|250
|2
|Jaden Gregg
|35
|219
|3
|Dawson Daniels
|25
|136
|2
|Ethan Turner
|14
|99
|4
|Justin Cutshaw
|2
|67
|Edan Porter
|8
|37
|1
|Aiden Adams
|1
|19
|1
|Austin Wampler
|1
|18
|1
|Austin Franklin
|1
|4
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|Ean Kieffer
|2
|-6
|TEAM
|2
|-9
|TOTALS
|190
|1,133
|17
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jaden Gregg
|16
|30
|303
|4
|3
|Mason McCamey
|8
|13
|109
|0
|2
|Dawson Daniels
|8
|32
|112
|1
|2
|Wyatt Moody
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|32
|76
|524
|5
|7
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|15
|252
|1
|Austin Wampler
|6
|158
|3
|Hunter Gregg
|4
|55
|1
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|33
|Dawson Daniels
|1
|10
|Wyatt Moody
|2
|9
|Baxley Britton
|1
|7
|TOTALS
|32
|524
|5
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Ethan Turner
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Austin Wampler
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Hunter Gregg
|3
|1
|1
|0
|21
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Wyatt Moody
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kalle Nagel
|0
|13
|0
|1
|16
|Dawson Daniels
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Aiden Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Edan Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Baxley Britton
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Justin Cutshaw
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|23
|14
|3
|1
|161