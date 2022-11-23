ELIZABETHTON — The West Greene Middle School girls found their offensive rhythm and cranked up the defensive intensity in the second half Tuesday night.
Leading by just one point at the break, the Lady Buffaloes went on to defeat Happy Valley 34-18.
Joie Shipley and Journey Lamons both scored two field goals in the third quarter, where West Greene (5-1) outscored the Lady Warriors 10-2 for a 22-13 lead. Shipley led the Lady Buffaloes with 14, including her 10-point first half.
Payton Norton then scored all four of her baskets in the fourth quarter, finishing with eight points.
Lamons scored all six of her points after intermission. Sarah Justis, Aleea Aiken and Emily Justis each had two points.
Kayla Parker hit from 3 twice and led Happy Valley with 13 points, including all seven of its second-half points.
BOYS HAPPY VALLEY 46 WEST GREENE 37
West Greene fought back in the second half, but a slow first quarter helped Happy Valley take the nine-point win.
The Warriors led 19-2 after the opening quarter and 29-16 at the half, before the visitors pulled closer.
Tytus Shelton led the Buffaloes with 11 points, going 5-of-6 at the free throw line.
Josiah Dawson hit a late 3-pointer to equal Eli Brown with six points. Carter Stills and Aiden Willett scored five points each, with Lukas Winstead adding four.
Lane Parker and Grady Goulds led Happy Valley with 19 and 12 points respectively.