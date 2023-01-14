MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL West Greene Middle Splits With Rogersville Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joie Shipley and Journey Lamons quickly ended any suspense.Both made three field goals in the opening quarter and jumpstarted West Greene Middle’s 34-3 win over Rogersville Middle.Shipley made three more baskets in the second quarter and went into halftime with 16, before finishing with 18 for the Lady Buffaloes.Lamons finished with six, and Kahlie Edwards had four. Emily Crisp, Sarah Justis and Kaylee Gulley scored two points each.West Greene led 15-2 after one quarter and 28-3 at the half, improving to 16-4 overall and 13-2 conference action.BOYSAs with most games, Elijah Carmack proved difficult to defend. Carmack scored 30 points in the first half and reentered late to finish with 39 as Rogersville defeated West Greene Middle 68-34.The Warriors led 26-3 after one quarter and 42-7 at the half, taking a 49-22 advantage to the fourth.Josiah Dawson led the Buffaloes with 14 points, six of his seven field goals coming in the second half.Tytus Shelton scored all of his 12 points in the second half, starting with a 3-pointer. Carter Stills scored five of West Greene’s seven first-half points, and Eli Brown made a late 3-pointer. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags West Greene Middle Field Goal Sport Basketball First Half Second Half Rogersville Middle Half Buffaloes Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store Changes Coming To Greeneville Sun Delivery Motorcyclist Attempting To Evade Police Killed In Crash Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled