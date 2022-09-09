West Greene Middle School scored four touchdowns in the first half, cruising to a 38-16 win over Bulls Gap on Thursday at Jim Sauceman Field.
Austin Brown and Brenden Thomet carried the load for West Greene (1-3), rushing for two touchdowns apiece in the first half. Hunter Franklin guided WGMS at quarterback, as the offense added three 2-point conversions to take a 30-0 halftime lead.
Head coach Evan Monroe highly praised his offensive line of Thomas Cogsdell, Nathan Rines, Haydon Ealey, Tanner Gross, Isaiah Roberts, Brodie Osborne and Kenneth Debord. The group didn’t allow a negative play or commit a penalty in the contest.
Rines also led the West Greene defense in tackles, with Hayden Jennings making two stops for loss. Carter Stills, who intercepted a pass, and Kyler Patterson broke up two passes each.
The Buffaloes added a fourth-quarter touchdown when Rylen Miller scooped up a teammate’s fumble and scampered to the end zone.
West Greene welcomes county rival Chuckey-Doak to The Range next Thursday.
GREENEVILLE 31 ROSS ROBINSON 22
KINGSPORT — Whenever Greeneville Middle made a big play, chances are Taren Claridy was involved.
Claridy finished with 225 all-purpose yards Thursday night, leading the Greene Devils to a 31-22 win at Ross Robinson.
In addition to rushing 13 times for 100 yards, Claridy caught both of quarterback Cole Smith’s completions for 125 yards and a pair of scores. Smith’s touchdown passes covered 58 and 67 yards in the second quarter, giving Greeneville Middle (1-3) a 12-6 halftime lead.
Smith, who went 2-of-3 passing for 125 yards, scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter to make it 18-6.
After Claridy’s 45-yard touchdown run in the fourth, Jamar Johnson scored on a 10-yard run to put the game out of reach following Yordan Gomez-Mills’ extra point.
Gomez-Mills rushed for 95 yards on just five carries, while Johnson gained 51 and Smith 25. Johnson and Claridy each intercepted a pass on defense, with Johnson returning his 40 yards and Claridy 18. Parker Quillen, Joey Hickerson and Caden Jordan each had a sack. Jack Lister made a team-high nine stops, with Hayden Moore adding seven.
The Greene Devils return to Burley Stadium on Thursday to host Daniel Boone.