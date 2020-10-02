Another cross-county matchup is on the slate for Friday night as West Greene travels to North Greene with both teams looking for their first win in Region 1-3A play.
“We always look forward to these in-county games,” North Greene coach Andrew Murray said. “It seems like there is always a little more on the line. As a coach there is not a whole lot I have to do to motivate them on a week like this. I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing West Greene on Friday.”
West Greene (1-4) earned its first win of the season a week ago, 21-0 over Cosby.
“It was good to get that win and to get that off of our back,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “We played well enough to win in a few games, but we couldn’t seem to finish those out. Getting that win over Cosby was great. Now we have to build on that.”
North Greene is 1-5 on the year, but the win is due to a COVID-19 forfeit by Unaka. The Huskies have shown growth each week and are hopeful their first win can come on Friday against the Buffaloes.
In last week’s rain-soaked win over Cosby, Dacota Wood led the Buffs with 173 yards rushing, and Verran gives a lot of credit to his offensive line for that.
“Our line stepped up and we got more of our assignments correct,” Verran said. “That is huge for us. We need that to have success. Now we can’t take a step back.”
Lining up opposite of West Greene’s big offensive line is the Huskies more athletic and aggressive defensive front that Murray will be counting to disrupt things.
“We need big nights out of guys like Josiah Church, Brady Harkleroad and Colton Robbins up front. Then hopefully Tyler Sanches and Micah Jones can fly around like they have been at linebacker,” Murray said.
The Huskies fell to Jellico 46-22 last week. In that loss, Sanches accounted for the majority of the Huskies’ offense with 75 yards rushing. Against West Greene, Murray will plan to count on Sanches and Micah Jones to pound out tough yards.
At quarterback, West Greene will rely on senior Allen Vaughn to make big plays both on the ground and through the air.
North Greene will count on freshman Tanner Sexton under center. Against Chuckey-Doak two weeks ago, he threw for 184 yards. But this week Murray wants him to be more of a game manager.
West Greene leads the all-time series 32-9 and has won 13 consecutive contests against North Greene. West Greene has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 145-8.
SOUTH GREENE AT COSBY
South Greene will try to keep its unbeaten streak alive as it makes the trip to Cosby on Friday night.
The Rebels have started the season well and are sitting at 6-0 and ranked seventh in the this week’s Class 2A Associated Press poll.
Last Week they beat Chuckey-Doak 41-14. Now South Greene will move back into Region 1-2A play to take on the Eagles.
In last week’s win, Luke Myers again led the Rebels, passing for 176 yards and rushing for 122 yards while accounting for four total touchdowns. On the season, Myers is averaging better than 100 yards passing and 100 yards rushing per game.
Against the Black Knights, Corey Houser ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns while five Rebels had receptions.
Cosby (1-4) has not won since August 28. The Eagles are coming off a 21-0 loss to West Greene a week ago.
Quarterback Hunter Workman will be the focus of Cosby’s offense. Against West Greene, he ran for 101 yards but was only 2-of-13 through the air.
South Greene won last year’s meeting 50-8 and has beaten Cosby each of the past five years.
CHUCKEY-DOAK BATTLES VIRUS
Chuckey-Doak announced on Thursday that there has been a positive COVID-19 case within its football program and that football activities will be suspended for two weeks.
That means the Black Knights will not be playing Unicoi County on Friday as originally scheduled, but has rescheduled that game for October 23. Chuckey-Doak’s game with Grainger scheduled for October 9 has been canceled.
Chuckey-Doak’s next game will be October 16 against Claiborne.
Earlier in the season, Chuckey-Doak had a game against Happy Valley canceled because of Carter County Schools’ coronavirus policies, and had a game against Sullivan North canceled because of positive COVID-19 cases within that program.