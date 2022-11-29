ELIZABETHTON — Sometimes, you just back into a win.
On Monday night at Unaka, the West Greene Buffaloes trailed by two points with just seconds to play but wound up with a 63-61 win with some help from the host Rangers.
With 4.5 seconds left and West Greene trailing 61-59, the Buffs’ Leyton Frye was fouled and went the the line to shoot two free throws.
Frye hit the first toss to pull West Greene within 61-60. He missed the second toss, but the Buffs’ Ethan Turner muscled the rebound from Unaka’s big men, was fouled and went to the line for two free throws with 2.7 seconds to play.
Turner dropped in the first free throw to tie the game 61-61, but missed his second toss. Unaka big man Brayden Powell grabbed the rebound and called time out with one second left, but the Rangers were assessed a two-shot technical because they were out of timeouts.
Frye then went to the line and sank both free throws to give West Greene a 63-61 lead. The Buffs also got the ball via the technical and inbounded to Frye, who took a dribble and tossed the ball high into the air as the final horn sounded.
“To end that way, I know that’s tough for (Unaka), calling a timeout without having one,” said West Greene coach Allen Tolliver, whose Buffs improve to 2-4. “Overall, just a great team win. ... Everybody battled. ... It’s an ugly one, but it’s a win.”
West Greene shot just 43 percent (9-of-21) from the free throw line, but hit six of its last eight with Frye’s technical tosses being the biggest.
“I knew (Unaka) didn’t have any timeouts left. I saw them calling that timeout and I was like, ‘That’s a tech, that’s a tech, that’s a tech,’” Tolliver said. “... Leyton stepped up and was like, ‘Coach, I promise you I’m going to make both of them.’ I rubbed his head, said ‘Good luck. Go make them,’ and then he knocked down both of them. Everything you want from a senior guard.”
In a back-and-forth game from the start, the biggest lead for each team in the first half was four points before Unaka went to halftime with a 31-29 lead.
Unaka hit its first two shots of the third quarter – a layup from Landon Ramsey and a 3-pointer from Mason Wilson – to take its biggest lead, 36-29.
With West Greene trailing 38-33 with 4:58 to play in the third, Turner nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to spark a 14-2 run by the Buffs.
Frye had seven points in the spurt, including a 3 from up top that gave West Greene its biggest lead, 47-40, with 25 seconds left in the third.
Unaka pulled within 47-43 at the end of the third when Powell scored on a putback, was fouled and hit a free throw with four seconds to play in the period.
West Greene grabbed a 51-47 lead on a jumper in the lane from Turner at the 4:47 mark of the fourth. The Buffs then lost track of Wilson, who shot Unaka to a 56-52 lead with three straight 3-pointers.
A layup from Turner and an NBA-distance 3 from Conner Campbell up top pushed West Greene ahead 57-56 with 2:40 left.
Unaka’s Joe-Z Blamo then hit two free throws and a runner down the lane to put the Rangers back on top 60-57 with 1:10 to play.
West Greene’s Mason McCamey hit two free throws to pull the Buffs within 60-59 with 1:03 left.
A free throw from Powell gave Unaka a 61-59 lead with 13 seconds to play, setting up the wild finish.
Frye finished with 25 points and Turner had 18 for West Greene, which shot 39 percent (24-of-61) from the floor.
Wilson led Unaka with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Ramsey finished with 10 points for the Rangers, who shot 47 percent (25-of-53) from the floor and just 31 percent (4-of-13) from the free throw line.
West Greene outrebounded Unaka 32-31. The Buffs had 13 turnovers, while the Rangers had 19.
West Greene hosts Cherokee on Tuesday.
GIRLS
West Greene 60
Unaka 55
After nearly blowing an 11-point lead late in the third quarter, the Lady Buffs finished with a strong fourth quarter to improve to 2-5.
A floater from the right baseline from Morgan Brown gave West Greene its second 11-point lead, 43-32, with 1:39 to play in the third.
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey then closed the quarter with a personal 10-0 run, hitting two free throws, knocking down two 3-pointers and a mid-range jumper to pull the Lady Rangers within 43-42.
West Greene hit four of its first five shots in the fourth quarter to put the game away. A 3-pointer from Madi Brown pushed the Lady Buffs to a 52-48 lead with 3:47 left, and Unaka got no closer than four points after that.
Ramsey, who scored a game-high 32 points for Unaka, was held scoreless the first seven minutes and 16 seconds of the fourth before finishing the period with two 3-pointers and two free throws.
“(After the third quarter), I told the girls, ‘We have to get stops and get the shots we want,’” said West Greene coach Betsy Shaw. “And we had to stop (Ramsey). Morgan did a great job on her.”
Madi Brown led West Greene with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Kinsley Ellenburg finished with 15 points, including two 3s, and Taylor Lawson had 11 points.
West Greene shot 40 percent (23-of-58) from the floor and 40 percent (8-of-20) from the free throw line. Unaka shot 30 percent (19-of-63) from the floor and hit all seven of its free throws.
West Greene outrebounded Unaka 35-30. The Lady Buffs had 11 turnovers, while the Lady Rangers had 16.
West Greene will host Cherokee on Tuesday.