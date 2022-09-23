BAILEYTON — West Greene High got three touchdowns from Ethan Turner and two from Jaden Gregg as the Buffaloes ran past homestanding North Greene 56-7 Friday night to improve to 5-1 on the year.
The Buffs took advantage of a pair of Huskies turnovers and a couple of long pass completions by quarterback Jaden Gregg in the first half to help take control of the ball game, leading 35-0 at the break and reserves got in a lot of playing time in the second half for both schools.
West Greene returns home next Friday to take on Cloudland, while the Huskies travel to take on district foe Cosby in Cocke County.
The Huskies controlled the clock for almost eight minutes at the outset of the game, but West Greene got the touchdown. It came on a lost fumble that Ethan Turner picked up at the NG 32 and returned it for the touchdown. Kalle Nagel kicked the point after for a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
The second Huskies possession gained a couple of first downs and showed some promise, but it eventually died and a punt gave the Buffs the ball at their own 10 where they commenced a 90-yard drive in only eight plays.
The touchdown came when quarterback Jaden Gregg found the middle of the field open up as he was looking for a receiver and took off, rambling 31 yards to the end zone. Nagel’s PAT made it 14-0.
North Greene got a drive going behind the hard running of Yeshua Vaught and got down to the Buff 40 before turning it over on downs.
It took only three plays for West Greene to strike it rich again, this time going for the bomb. Jaden Gregg unleashed a perfect 45-yard pass that freshman Trevor Knight ran under as he reached the end zone. The extra point kick upped the lead to 21-0.
Gregg continued his aerial assault on the next possession for the Buffs as he found Ethan Turner behind the secondary for a 47-yard strike. Turner was tackled from behind at the 10, but it didn’t matter as Jaden Gregg carried the ball the final 10 yards on the next down to get the score and a 28-0 advantage after the PAT.
The second lost fumble of the half hurt the Huskies on the next possession when West Greene’s Hunter Gregg picked up the loose ball at the 20 and returned it to the 4, where Turner scored again from the 4-yard line.
The Buffs never let up a bit after the halftime break, as Gregg moved to wingback and ran for 28 yards to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Daniels to Ethan Turner. The PAT made it 42-0.
A pass interception by Jaden Gregg off Hunter Collins’ aerial got the Buffs in position to score again, and they did just that when Aiden Adams ran it across from 19 yards away. A bad snap from center spoiled the extra point try but it was 48-0.
North Greene finally gave the home folks something to cheer about when Yeshua Vaught showed some speed when he grabbed a Collins pass and made some nifty moves to avert defenders and wound up outrunning everybody 84 yards for a touchdown. Caleb Fields kicked the PAT.
The Buffs’ reserves got the final score after Justin Cutshaw got free on a 61-yard run and Ethan Porter scored on a 4-yard run. Cutshaw got the conversion run for the 56-7 final.