The West Greene football team did a lot of things right on Friday night on its way to picking up a much needed late season win over Hancock County.
The Buffaloes (3-6) scored fast, built a big lead early and then let the young guys finish the night in a 38-0 victory over the Indians (0-8).
“This is great for us. It has been a little bit since we have had a win,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “We felt like we should have had a win last week and we just didn’t play well in the second half. This was a good game for us to get ready to go to Chuckey-Doak for a big one next week.”
The night started about as well as the Buffs could have hoped, as Hancock County fumbled away the opening kickoff and set West Greene up on the 9-yard line.
Janson Kesterson then ran up the middle from the 5-yard line and gave West Greene a 7-0 lead just over a minute into the contest.
“We talked about it pre game – we wanted to start fast,” Verran said. “We wanted to force a three-and-out, but we’ll take a fumble. It was good to get going like that.”
A quick three-and-out by the Indians gave West Greene the ball back, and Kesterson made it 14-0 with 7:48 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Allen Vaughn rolled to his right on the scoring play and found Kesterson on a corner route for a 38-yard score.
With a short field again, Kenton Cobble started West Greene’s third drive of the night with a 19-yard run off his left tackle. Vaughn then hit Cobble in the flat for a 17-yard touchdown connection that gave the home team a 21-0 lead.
With 1:05 left in the first quarter, Cobble went across the goal line untouched for an 11-yard score that put West Greene in front 28-0 before the Indians had gained a first down.
On Hancock County’s ensuing drive, a bad snap went over the head of punter Chandler Parsons. Parsons jumped on the loose ball on his team’s 5-yard line.
One play later, it was Cobble who rumbled across the goal line for his third score of the night, and West Greene took a 35-0 lead with 11:48 left in the first half.
From there Verran went with his reserves the rest of the night and let his young guys get some varsity experience.
“That is really important for those guys to get some varsity action,” Verran said. “It gets them playing experience and builds their confidence. That is what we want in our program. We want those young kids excited and having fun.”
Vaughn threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns while completing five of his seven attempts. Dacota Wood had two catches for 49 yards.
Cobble ran for 53 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns. He also had one catch for a 17-yard touchdown.
In the second half, freshman quarterback Dawson Daniels was able to connect on a pair of nice passes for 44 yards.
His final pass, a 34-yard connection with Casey Doughty, set up West Greene kicker Blair Shelton to make school history.
After West Greene was stopped on third down, Shelton booted a 43-yard field goal that just made it over the crossbar. The kick set a record for the longest field goal in West Greene football history.
Shelton and West Greene’s special teams made a big difference on Friday. The unit forced two turnovers while Shelton’s big leg pinned the Indians deep all night. He had three touchbacks on kickoffs while also forcing the Indians to start on the 4-yard line and the 19-yard line.
“We have worked on our special teams all year,” Verran said. “Blair did a great job. I’m tickled to death that he got the school record. He’s been working hard at that. Then getting the ball in the end zone is a weapon.”
Prior to Friday’s football contest, Lexi Anderson was crowned West Greene’s homecoming queen.