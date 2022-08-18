In 1972 enthusiasm for high school football outside the city limits of Greeneville was just beginning to stir.
While Greeneville High School had been playing the sport for many years, the county did not take on the task of developing football programs until the major consolidation of schools during that period had been completed.
This Friday night at West Greene, the school’s very first football team will be honored with a 50-year celebration when the 1972 squad will be special guests as the 2022 grid campaign begins with the Buffaloes hosting Union County. Kickoff is at 7:30.
Coach Jimmy Sauceman, for whom the field at The Range is named, started the program with a group of juniors, sophomores and freshmen in 1972 and they competed with a junior varsity schedule, followed in 1973 by their first varsity agenda.
“Oh, we might have had two or three boys who had played in town (in youth programs), but for the most part those kids knew absolutely nothing about football except that they often played in their back yards,” Sauceman said with a laugh this week when talking about that first team. “Billy Keasling, who was assistant principal at the time, was excited about it and he wanted to help me, which I’m glad he did. These were country boys who had been hauling hay and cutting tobacco, and they were strong kids, but they didn’t even know how to put on their shoulder pads.”
Not too many people nowadays would take on the job that Sauceman agreed to attempt, said George Frye, who is a retired teacher and football coach who was on that first team.
“I really don’t think coach Sauceman gets enough credit for what he did,” Frye said this week as he looked forward to seeing some of his old teammates 50 years after they sweated and worked on the same field they will be honored Friday night. “We really didn’t know what we were doing. He taught us the fundamentals. He had to start from scratch, and that’s really hard to do.”
It’s ironic that Frye went on to coach the sport at the elementary and high school level, as did one of his teammates, Barry Carter. Both retired from the Greene County School System.
“Coach Sauceman does deserve a lot of credit,” Carter added. “I can’t imagine how hard it would be to take a bunch of boys who didn’t know how to line up and start from scratch teaching them how to play, but he did that.”
The team started playing in 1972 with the junior varsity schedule and didn’t even have a field to play on. Their home games that season were played across the river at South Greene. They played home and home tilts with South Greene, Surgoinsville, Parrottsville and a single game against Morristown West. They won three games, including that first contest against the Rebels on Rebel Hill, which actually counted as a West Greene home game.
The West Greene field was completed the following year, although lights were not installed until midway of the campaign, forcing the Buffs to play a couple of early Friday night games before darkness set in.
To say it was a challenge might be an understatement.
“Yes, there were some people in the community who didn’t want us to play,” Sauceman recalls. “They thought our school was just too small. But most bought in later. It was important for us to organize a booster club, and we did that with Howard Whaley as the first president. He did a great job. The club raised $10,000 that first year and we bought bleachers.”
Sauceman, who authored a book in 2011 entitled “The History of Football at West Greene High School: The First 38 Years,” said that 38 players reported to that 1972 team, including 14 freshmen and 16 sophomores with only 8 juniors. The team surprised a lot of people by finishing with a 5-5 record in 1973, their first year of varsity action.
At the time track and basketball were the main sports being played at West Greene, with track garnering the most attention as coach Kyle Morrell had assembled a tremendous group of athletes to compete. When the design for building the field was underway, Morrell recommended that a track be built to surround the field. That happened, and that track still remains to this day, although it has been refurbished several times.
Tracey Beets, athletic director at West Greene, said all 1972 players and their families are asked to come through the pass gate at the school Friday night as they will be guests of the school. Their names will be registered as they arrive and name tags given out. The team will be brought onto the field at halftime for recognition.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Beets said. “It’s a great way to kick off the 2022 season, with that first team that played here 50 years ago as our guests.”
Another event planned Friday night is the dedication of “The Buffalo” that has been given to the school in honor of former player Charles Edward “Eddie” Stapleton. The life-size Buffalo statue has already been placed near the Eugene “Doc” Harrison Fieldhouse and is something Beets says the school will cherish for many years to come.
“It’s huge,” he said with a laugh. “You can’t miss it when you drive by our football field.”
To give the former players an opportunity to meet and talk on a more informal basis, a breakfast has been scheduled for Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at The Harvest Restaurant with the 1972 players and their families invited to attend.