Colton Fulk’s senior year did not go as he planned.
His track and field season at West Greene was cut short after just one meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his athletic career is not over as he has decided to sign with Tusculum University.
Fulk entered his senior season as the defending state champion in the pole vault, and had high hopes to finish this season on top as well. Instead schools were shuttered, sports were cancelled, prom was cancelled, he missed that chance at another state medal and graduation was not the event he had been looking forward to all year. With such a disappointing end to the school year, having a chance to keep participating in the sport he loves was a big relief.
“I was relieved that my career didn’t have to end on a cliff hanger, and I don’t have to know what it would have been like to never pole vault again,” Fulk said. “I’m excited to get the chance to vault on a team again after my senior season ended abruptly. I’m thrilled to be a part of an amazing team.”
Fulk had other options to mull over when deciding on a college, but ultimately he chose the Pioneers because they gave him the opportunity to stay close to home. It did not hurt that they put together the best financial package as well.
Pole vaulting is not something most people grow up doing, and many will not even try the event when challenged to once they get to high school. After all throwing one’s self through the air on a stick might be considered counter to the idea of self preservation. Often the early results reinforce that idea. But Fulk has grown to love that feeling of flying through the air.
“It’s just an exciting daredevil-like event. I enjoy that adrenaline rush that comes with pole vaulting,” Fulk said.
Fulk won the 2019 Small Class state championship with a vault of 12’3” he already bettered that during the indoor season where he climbed to 12’9.5” and was building to even greater heights before the season came to an abrupt end. Fulk has competed in other jumping events at the prep level and may also try his hand at the long jump at Tusculum.
Now that he is moving on to Tusculum Fulk has turned his attention to competing at a higher level. He will now spend the summer focusing on his training and his diet.
Once school does start in the fall Fulk plans on majoring in business, and plans to one day run his own business.
“I’ve always admired entrepreneurs and people that paved their own way. Maybe one day I can do that,” Fulk said.