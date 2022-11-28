Macy Hinkle will still represent the Buffaloes after this school year, just not at West Greene.
On Monday, Hinkle signed to continue her education along with her track and field career at Milligan University.
Having placed fourth at the TSSAA high jump state championships, Hinkle caught the attention of Chris Layne and the Milligan coaching staff her junior year – especially at the Six Rivers Relays. The Buffs later reached out to Hinkle through social media.
“They told me they’ve been watching me at my meets, and they said they think I’d be a good fit,” Hinkle recalled. “Really happy about it, glad that I’ve been presented this opportunity to get to do that.”
Hinkle took her official visit to the Milligan campus in August.
Layne and the Buffaloes told Hinkle she will primarily focus on the high jump, but that she might compete in other events too. Hurdles and mid-distance events come to mind for Hinkle, who also ran cross country at West Greene.
“I just think if I put the work in, I can get the times I need,” Hinkle said. “I know I’m not ready for that right now, but I think I can get to that point.
“I just really liked the coach and I believed he’d be willing to push me to become a better athlete. That’s all I’m looking to do is to be a better athlete. I just want to give my all and put in the work to be a good athlete.”
After qualifying for the TSSAA Spring Fling her junior year, Hinkle cleared 4-10 to earn her fourth-place finish. Her personal record currently stands at 5-0.
Her current goal is to clear 5-2 her senior year, and Hinkle admitted she might aim even higher for one particular reason.
“This is a huge jump, a couple of inches, but if I clear 5-4, that would tie the school record,” Hinkle said. “Kind of aiming toward that.”
Charlotte Murphy currently holds the West Greene girls high jump record.
Hinkle isn’t certain on what she wants to study at Milligan but has looked into broadcasting and journalism.