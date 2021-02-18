West Greene seniors Allen Vaughn and Kenton Cobble both developed a love for football at a young age, and they are both excited to have the opportunity to keep playing the game they love.
On Wednesday, Vaughn signed a letter of intent to join the program at Tusculum University and Cobble will be joining the program at The University of the Cumberlands.
“This is an amazing experience,” Cobble said. “This has been my dream ever since I was in second grade, and it was really nice to be able to this today. I feel like all of my hard work has paid off. This is something I’ve strived for, and now it’s really happening.”
For Vaughn, joining the hometown Pioneers is an exciting opportunity. When visiting with the coaches he felt they treated him like family and he is excited to be part of new offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s system.
“When I went on my visit I felt like I was part of the family,” Vaughn said. “It is so close to home, which I liked. Everything just felt right. They have a whole new offensive staff that I love. I love the offense. Everything about it felt right.”
This year, Tusculum will play a spring season starting March 6. The Pioneers are coming off a 5-6 season on 2019.
Vaughn has played a variety of roles with the Buffaloes running, receiving and passing on offense while also being a standout defensive back. As a senior, he threw for 1,145 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions while also running for 490 yards and nine more scores.
Vaughn is going to Tusculum to play quarterback and is confident he has the tools to excel on the college level.
“I’m going to play quarterback,” Vaughn said. “I feel like I can be a successful quarterback there. Of course, if they wanted me to play somewhere else I would, but I’m going in to play quarterback.”
Cobble was a powerful running back and linebacker for the Buffaloes. He finished his senior year with 328 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, and added 78 receiving yards with another score.
The Patriots plan on using him as an H-back. It’s a move he is excited about and a roll he thinks will fit him well.
“They want me to play H-back, like a hybrid tight end,” Cobble said. “They like my ability to catch the ball and make plays in the passing game. That position blocks a lot and I’ve done a lot of that here. It catches the ball and I like that. It’s similar to what I’ve done here, but a little bit different.”
The University of the Cumberlands is an NAIA school located in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The Patriots play in Mid-South Conference and began a spring season on Feb. 12. In 2019, Cumberlands went 10-2 and advanced to the NAIA playoffs.
Cobble plans to major in education and wants to be a teacher and coach.
“I love kids. I love working with them and think I would love coaching them one day,” Cobble said.
Vaughn is looking at going a couple different directions with his studies, thinking about meteorology because of a fascination he has with weather or athletic training to stay involved in sports.
“My mom’s side of the family is from Oklahoma and there are a lot of storms out there. I don’t know what it is about them, but storms just thrill me,” Vaughn said.