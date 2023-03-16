In all of sports, there is no bigger pressure cooker than being on the mound in the late innings of a tight baseball game.
“When I get in the game, maybe the tying or winning run is on second, maybe the bases are loaded with no outs. Those are the situations I’m going into,” said Tusculum University reliever Jacob Willett, a grad student out of Chuckey-Doak High School. “With that in mind, you really have to be a dog. You gotta have some real moxie and swagger about you.
“I thrive in those situations. When the pressure is the highest, when I know I have no room for error, I’m really at my best. I think our coaching staff knows that, and that’s why I’m a guy who goes in the game in those situations.”
Statistics don’t lie. And Willett’s numbers suggest his confidence isn’t just lip service.
In eight appearances this season, Willett is 2-0 with two saves and a paltry 1.54 earned run average. In 11 2/3 innings, the right-hander has given up just six hits, walked four and struck out 10.
Opposing batters are hitting just .150 against Willett, which leads Tusculum’s pitching staff.
“Jacob has that bulldog mentality,” said Tusculum associate head coach Todd Ireland. “He knows how to compete with runners on base late in a game. There’s not too many situations that are too big for him. He’s able to relax and handle situations he’s put into.
“Jacob’s maturity level with him being a grad student and with him being in the program for five years now has made him comfortable (in a late-inning role). With his experience and the skill he has, the more times we can have him on the mound the more opportunities we have to win ballgames.”
Willett came to Tusculum as a shortstop. But with a logjam at the middle infield spots, the coaching staff suggested to Willett that his strong arm could help the Pioneers on the mound.
“I have to give credit to the coaching staff. When I came into Tusculum, I was not the pitcher I am now,” Willett said. “Coach Ireland has shaped me. He’s done a phenomenal job with me. We have a great relationship. I appreciate him and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to go out and show I can get the job done. Their trust in me has been big time, and my teammates have all been really supportive as well.”
Willett has battled injuries during his time at Tusculum. Before tearing his labrum last year, his fastball was topping out at 94 mph. The heater now sits 88-91, and he also uses a hard slider and a splitter to get outs.
“His velo should build up in the second half of the season as we really get him going,” Ireland said. “But he’s got a little life on the ball that helps that 88-91 look like 91-93. It’s deceptive and he locates it well.”
And make no mistake, pitching – no matter the velo – is learning where to live in and around the strike zone.
“When I came in to Tusculum, I was throwing 83-84 with a loopy breaking ball and nothing else, really,” Willett said. “Coach Ireland really talked to me about developing a hard off-speed pitch to go with my fastball.
“Hitters are good. In high school, I could throw well with what I had. But in college, it’s a different animal altogether. Dudes can hit. So you have to be deceptive with your pitches and you have to find a way to compete. There are a lot of variables like even a batter’s swing plane that go into it.”
At the midpoint of the season, Tusculum is 17-7 overall and among the South Atlantic Conference leaders at 7-2.
Thus far, the Pioneers’ closer role has been bullpen by committee with four pitchers other than Willett having notched a save. But in the second half of the season, Ireland says that role should narrow.
“In the early part of the season, we were trying to figure out who could do what by giving opportunities to several people,” he said. “Jacob has been consistent. So in a tough situation if the game is on the line, he’d probably be the one we’d go to.”
When Willett’s time at Tusculum is over, he wants to teach and coach. He has a physical education degree and is working on his master’s degree in education.
The past four years, Willett has helped coach at Chuckey-Doak. Last spring, he helped his dad, Jimmy Willett, coach the Black Knights to their first conference championship since 2002.
“I like working with kids. That’s one of my favorite things to do,” Willett said. “I can teach guys the stuff I’ve learned. I really find enjoyment and fulfillment in sharing that knowledge.”
Tusculum plays a three-game SAC series at Mars Hill this weekend starting with a doubleheader at noon on Saturday.
The Pioneers return home to face West Georgia at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Park.