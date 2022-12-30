Pamela Walker got the surprise of a lifetime when she filled the Thomas Dale coaching vacancy in May.
Having spent two years in Illinois before going back to Virginia, she knew a couple of the Lady Knights’ returning players.
Sophomore combo guard Nylah Wilson wasn’t one of them. But no worries, Walker found out quickly. Multiple colleges have already started pursuing Wilson — including Johnson C. Smith, Virginia Union and Richmond.
“Nylah just has this fire and passion for the game,” Walker said. “She trains like seven, eight, nine hours a day year round. She’s dedicated to her craft, and she loves the game. You can see it in her eyes … she wants to be the best.”
Wilson certainly stood apart from the rest in Friday’s 52-48 overtime win over Cleveland. She shot 12-of-19 (63%) from the field, making 8-of-11 attempts inside the 3-point line, to go with two assists and a team-high five steals.
Wilson, who set Thomas Dale’s single-game scoring record with 41 points her freshman season, dropped 30 on Friday.
“She was in a zone,” Walker said. “Normally, with how we’re structured, we like to run our sets. But when a player like that is in the zone, you just feed them and let them go.”
And go Wilson did, following her seven-point first quarter with nine points in the second. She then buried two 3-pointers as part of her 10-point third quarter before Cleveland began double teaming her. The Lady Raiders fouled her in transition during the overtime period, where she calmly sank two free throws to break the 48-48 tie.
Zoe Foster, whose foul shot with 0.5 seconds left forced overtime, clinched the win with two more free throws.
YEAST BEAST
Yeast went off for Mercer County in Friday’s win over South Greene, especially in the third quarter.
But it wasn’t Timberlynn, the Titans’ senior standout and University of Buffalo commit. Sadly, she suffered a torn ACL right before Mercer County’s basketball season started.
The good news, the Titans will have another Yeast for the rest of this season and then three more — Timberlynn’s younger sister Teigh.
The freshman fired in 16 points, going 5-of-9 from the field with a 3-of-6 clip from 3-point range. She also led the Titans in steals with two and tied for the team high with four rebounds.
Eleven of those points came in the third quarter, where she buried two 3-pointers and converted an and-one. Her efforts helped Mercer County turn a 28-27 halftime deficit into a 53-45 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Anna Drakeford led the Titans with her 19-point effort, scoring her 1,000th career point in the process. While she’s not committed anywhere yet, it’s a safe bet she’ll garner some interest from college programs.
DEFENSE WINS GAMES
Sure, Pikeville junior point guard and Division I prospect Trinity Rowe scored a team-high 15 points.
But more importantly, she wouldn’t give an inch to Webb School of Knoxville’s Madelyn Ladd, even with the 5-foot-10 Ladd holding a five-inch height advantage. The Lady Spartans’ Carson-Newman bound forward scored eight points in the first quarter, but she hit just three field goals the remainder of the game before finishing with 17 points.
After burying a pull-up jumper, Ladd drew a foul and made two free throws to cut Pikeville’s lead to 41-40. But Rowe answered moments later for a three-point advantage. And that eventually allowed Kristen Whited to make her go-ahead 3-pointer which put the Panthers ahead to stay.
Rowe had some offensive highlights of her own, such as her 3-pointer just before the third-quarter horn which put Pikeville ahead 39-35.
Meeyah Green — Webb’s highly touted freshman who’s garnering attention from Tennessee, Louisville, Duke and Maryland — buried a 10-foot jumper to briefly give the Lady Spartans a 44-43 lead in the final two minutes.