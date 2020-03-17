Following directions from the governor and the Center for Disease Control, Greene County Schools announced on Monday that all school activities would be halted until April 6.
That pushes the pause button on all sports events in the county, and adds a lot of unknown to what were some very promising seasons.
“I honestly thought this might have come earlier and we were bracing for it,” North Greene baseball coach Jason Lowe said. “When we were allowed to play last week as others canceled I got optimistic, but this is tough. I think shutting down was the right decision. It’s better to be safe than sorry. But as a coach, it’s very frustrating. We have been working hard for months for this season. I am hopeful we can salvage a season.”
With the shutdown that will hopefully limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, there are many questions for local sports programs and very few answers. The TSSAA’s Board of Control and Legislative Council are set to meet on Tuesday to discus regular business, but also the future of the spring sports season and what to do about the boys and girls basketball state tournament that are suspended.
By Tuesday evening, it is possible there will be more clarity to the statewide sports outlook. To date, TSSAA has done very little to communicate with its member schools about what steps athletic teams need to take as the virus spreads, or what the future might look like for spring sports.
“The only thing I have seen from the TSSAA is that you don’t have to play regular season games,” Lowe said. “You have to be allowed into the postseason tournament even without playing the entire season. TSSAA has not been very transparent through this in my opinion. So all we can do is rely on the school system and what they tell us.”
The shutdown also puts a lot of stress on the student athletes, especially seniors, who hope their season starts back in three weeks but fear it might be over before it got started in earnest.
The West Greene track team has several athletes who have high hopes of standing high on the medal stand at the state meet in May, but missing so much time on the track does not help those causes.
The Buffaloes, and all local athletes, can not be on campuses during the shutdown, and teams can not have organized practices. For the track team, running is obviously something that can easily be done alone. But for defending state champion Colton Fulk, pole vaulting is not exactly something that can be done in the back yard. The same goes for state medalist jumpers Abbey King and Haley Kells, who will have to rely on instructional Youtube videos to sharpen their techniques until practice resumes.
“We feel that we have a chance to do some really impressive things this season,” West Greene track coach Joe Case said. “I really feel like we have the ability to win a state title in four, five, maybe six events. Hopefully things work out and we get a chance to get back out there.
“I really feel bad for our seniors. For our guys that are seniors, scholarship opportunities still abound. Colton Fulk is one that was looking to better some scores as colleges are looking at him, and this will probably put a lot more stress on him. A lot of juniors are looking to put up good numbers to be noticed by colleges, and now they have fewer opportunities to do that. I know we have to do what is best for the community, but it does make me hurt for these kids who have really been working hard to meet some goals.”
While these local teams hope to come back at full strength on April 6, that will likely depend on the players more than the coaches. With practices canceled, coaches have to trust their players to work on their own the next three weeks.
South Greene softball went 3-0 in the first week of the season and put a lot of runs on the board in those wins. Coach Amy Hawk feels she has a group that will be working hard over the next three weeks, but still worries that a layoff could lead to a cool down.
“I told the girls they have to do as much on their own as they can,” Hawk said. “These girls are serious about softball and do have the equipment at home to still work. I know they will we be working, but we have been playing well, and I just hope we can pick up where we left off.
“Sometimes taking a break from games can cause you to drop off. You see that in basketball at Christmas time a lot. I’m just hoping we can continue to play as well as we were.”
Once games do resume, more question will arise. Greene County is not the only system to cancel games. In fact, every other system in the region is shut down as well. Teams will have to make up several games and try to get in a full district schedule if possible.
The TSSAA has stated that teams do not have to play in the regular season to qualify for the postseason, but local districts do want to play as many regular season games as possible.
Lowe said his team might schedule as many as six games a week, while Hawk is looking at doubleheaders and Saturday games to fill out her schedule.
“Conference games will take priority,” Lowe said. “If that means three to four conference games a week then we’ll do that even if we have to scrap other games.
“We need to at least set seeding for the tournament. We are going to meet as coaches next week and try to work out how to handle this. We want to be prepared for every scenario we can think of, and to have a plan for each case.”