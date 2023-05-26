COLLEGE BASEBALL • DIVISION III WORLD SERIES Wolves At The Gate May 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Joliet Junior College Wolves from Joliet, Illinois, pose under Ye Olde Towne Gate on Tusculum Boulevard on Friday. Greeneville Police stopped traffic during lunch rush on so the Wolves could pose under the iconic arch with Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, front left, and Tim Bowman, Greeneville Parks & Recreation athletic director, front right. The Wolves are in town for the five-day National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III World Series, which kicks off Saturday at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park. Saturday’s schedule: 9:30 a.m. – Camp vs. Niagara County; 12:45 p.m. – Herkimer vs. Dallas College-Eastfield; 4 p.m. – St. Cloud Tech vs. RCSJ Gloucester; 7:15 p.m. – Northern Essex vs. Joliet. For more information about the tournament, visit www.njcaa.org/championships/sports/bsb/div3 Sun Photo By Amy Rose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes