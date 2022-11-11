Noah Wright wreaked havoc at Happy Valley on Thursday night.
He’d already hit double figures in the first quarter, helping South Greene Middle School take a 59-33 road win.
Wright made 14 field goals and outscored the opposition himself with 36 points. He had all but one of South Greene’s first-quarter points, hitting five buckets and going into halftime with 18 points.
Gavin Dyer also hit double digits with his 15 points, hitting from 3-point range three times during the second and third quarters.
Jude Dyer scored four points, Simon Burns three and Eli Fillers one.
Leading 13-11 after one quarter and 28-21 at the half, South Greene built a 45-26 lead going to the fourth quarter.
The Rebels had come up just short to Gatlinburg-Pittman earlier in the week 55-48. Three players hit double figures in that game, led by Wright (18), Fillers (13) and Gavin Dyer (10) while Trenton Haynes scored seven.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 41, UNICOI COUNTY 36
The Chuckey-Doak Middle School boys improved to 2-0 on the season with Thursday’s win over Unicoi County.
Jaime Hernandez led the Black Knights with his 14 points, hitting two 3-pointers in the first half and three field goals in the third quarter.
Knox McAmis hit from deep twice in the first quarter and once in the fourth to finish with nine points. Shane Cook also scored nine, going 3-for-3 at the foul line along with three baskets. Ryland Grindstaff scored six points including his triple in the third quarter, where Kaine Ricker scored his three points.
Chuckey-Doak jumped ahead 10-4 after one quarter and 22-15 at the half before taking a 36-28 lead to the fourth.
GREENEVILLE 64, TENNESSEE MIDDLE 26
Greeneville Middle didn’t need long, storming to a 29-2 lead after one quarter and leading 46-11 at the half.
Yordan Gomez-Mills buried three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 17 points against Tennessee Middle.
Braylen Kidwell hit from deep twice and scored 12 points, Cole Smith added 11 points and Taren Claridy scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter.
Parker Quillen hit a pair of 3s in the third quarter for his six points. Jamar Johnson, who like Smith hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, scored five points. Cole Englehardt had two and Ryan Jobe one.
WEST VIEW 29, NORTH GREENE 28
Trailing 24-21 entering the fourth quarter, West View Elementary rallied for the one-point win over North Greene Middle.
Matt Boyd hit six of the Huskies’ 11 field goals and finished with 12 points.
Leon Johnson scored seven in the second half, Nathan Tolley hit from deep early and scored six, with Kelson Eastep adding three.
GIRLS
TENNESSEE MIDDLE 43, GREENEVILLE 14
Greeneville Middle School dropped its opener at Bristol on Thursday night.
Julia Woolsey scored nine points to lead the Lady Devils. Millie Ward added three, and Allison Hayes had two.