ELIZABETHTON — Sorry doubters, but Region 1-2A currently still runs through South Greene.
The youthful Rebels found themselves on the positive side of a shutout Friday night. With a 34-0 triumph at Happy Valley, South Greene ran its conference winning streak to nine dating back to 2019.
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Susong appeared comfortable as ever. He completed 6-of-11 passes for 119 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns to give the Rebels (1-2, 1-0 Region 1-2A) a 13-0 half-time lead.
Susong made Happy Valley (1-2, 0-1) pay for muffing Keshawn Engram’s first-quarter punt, lobbing a 21-yard fade to T.J. Buckner for South Greene’s first score of the season.
“Took us a while to get going but once we did, it broke out,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “When we get going, we feel like we can roll. We played well, all phases of the game.”
And after the Warriors took eight minutes to reach the red zone, only for Conner Race to break up a fourth-down pass, South Greene struck again. Engram caught Susong’s quick out and raced 71 yards down the visitor sideline for another touchdown.
MILLER TIME
To no one’s surprise, Derek Miller led South Greene in tackles — making seven total with one for loss. But Rebel fans can expect to see him carrying the ball regularly now.
Case in point, Happy Valley reached the Rebel 2-yard line midway through the third quarter before Dion Blair recovered a Warrior fumble at the 1. On the next play, Miller broke free for a 53-yard run to set up another Rebel score. It came seven plays later to start the fourth quarter, Engram going around the left side from six yards. Susong’s 2-point toss to Cody Rambo made it 21-0.
“He came to us in the preseason and said ‘coach, I’m ready to move to offense,’” Jones said. “We’ve been wanting that for four years … the thing is when we go with that one set, we’ve got so many running backs we can rotate in and out of there. That’s what’s big about it.”
Miller’s 67 yards rushing on just three carries led the Rebels, while Engram ran 10 times for 43 yards.
POURING IT ON
South Greene couldn’t capitalize on Isaiah Ealey’s interception, and a short punt set up Happy Valley at the Rebel 20. Phillip Blair, who also shares the load in the backfield, then made his own trip to the end zone — literally stealing the handoff and racing 75 yards to the house for a 27-0 lead.
“I’ve seen people knock the ball down, but we’ve never seen a defensive guy actually take the football away like he did right there,” Jones said. “Just a heck of an athletic play.”
Another Warrior fumble, recovered by Noah Robinson, set up South Greene’s final touchdown with 7:37 remaining. Nash Rader, who finished the game at quarterback, scampered 17 yards to the end zone on the next play. Freshman Brant Wilhoit then kicked his second successful extra point for the final count.
The Rebels forced five Happy Valley turnovers, with the Warriors losing four of their six fumbles.
Happy Valley gained just 149 total yards. Reagan Ensor hit 8-of-17 passes for 68 yards, while Joseph Sowards ran for 46 on 12 carries.
UP NEXT
South Greene visits West Greene trying to retain the Milk Can on Friday.