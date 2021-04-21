The Chuckey-Doak soccer team had to battle into overtime, go to penalty kicks and then extra penalty kicks, but the Black Knights picked up a big win over county and District 1-A rival West Greene on Tuesday.
The game finished regulation and overtime tied at 1-1, but Black Knights’ keeper Bryann Zapata was able to make one more save when the game went to a penalty kick shootout as Chuckey-Doak came out on top 5-4.
“I think this will be great for the morale of the team,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “They beat us 4-0 at our place. I think we just really needed to play with some heart tonight. While things could have been better, the boys absolutely played with heart and never gave up.”
After the extra 20 minutes of overtime were finished each team got five penalty kick shots with the hopes of deciding the game, but that was not enough. Both Zapata and West Greene’s Hunter Gregg made a pair of stops and things were knotted at 3-3.
The game went to sudden death, but both Chuckey-Doak’s Ethan Wagers and West Greene’s Eric Flores nailed their kicks. Chuckey-Doak’s Angelo Sobrero was next and he punched his kick inside the left post. Zapata then wrapped his arms around an attempt from Matthew Vance to secure the win for Chuckey-Doak.
“That was great to see from Bryann,” Braithwaite said. “He’s such a great kid, and he’s one of the best goal keepers I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching. He’s a guy that is always wanting to work in practice, and it’s great to see that payoff.”
During regulation and overtime Zapata made five saves, Gregg made nine saves for West Greene.
In the shootout Ethan Grindstaff, Rio Little and Stephen Cedillo also made penalty kicks for Chuckey-Doak. Blair Shelton, Nuno Castells and Jay Higgins sank shots for West Greene.
With the Black Knights’ win things get very interesting in the standings of District 1-A. West Greene is now 2-2 in the three-team league, having split with Chuckey-Doak and University High. University High and Chuckey-Doak are each 1-1 and will meet each other twice over the next two weeks. Either team could win both games and take the top spot, but a split leads to a three-way tie. Earning the top seed in the district tournament is important because it results in a free pass to the region tournament.
Chuckey-Doak scored the game’s first goal in the 32nd minute. Isaiah Treadway sent a pass from the right side at 20 yards over the defense and into the box to Grindstaff. Grindstaff took the ball in the middle of the box, took two quick touches and then slipped a shot inside the right post.
West Greene had two good opportunities to tie the game in the final minutes of the first half, but both sailed just over the cross bar. The first was a delivery from Henry Awayes that Zapata tipped just out of the frame in the 37th minute.
In the 38th minute Jay Higgins sent a header over the bar on a corner kick by Awayes, and the game went to intermission with Chuckey-Doak leading 1-0.
West Greene’s Blair Shelton got the equalizer in the 57th minute. He took in a deflection by the defense at 25 yards and launched a missile into the upper right corner of the frame to knot things at 1-1.
Through the remainder of regulation and the 20 minutes of overtime Chuckey-Doak’s defense stepped up and locked down to the final whistle, preventing West Greene from finding and quality scoring opportunities.
“The defense has been getting better every game,” Braithwaite said. “I have one senior who hasn’t played since his freshman year in Colin West, then Rio Little and Nick Fugate who are sophomores who didn’t get the play last year. Then it’s other freshman and sophomores helping out. That group is real young, but they are starting to figure things out.”