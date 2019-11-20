NASHVILLE – Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. has announced the appointment of Will Freeman as a business consultant for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Freeman will administer the Agriculture Enterprise Fund, an incentive program that supports job creation and economic development by facilitating agricultural development in Tennessee. He will also assist with public outreach for the Business Development Division, a news release from the state department said.
“We are excited for Will’s new role and opportunities within our department,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “We expect him to be a valuable asset to Tennessee producers and businesses through the AEF, and we are confident that he will follow through.”
Freeman most recently worked as the department’s public information officer, where he helped to coordinate internal and external communications. He earned a degree in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications from the University of Tennessee, where he also served as student body president and represented the interests of more than 27,000 students. In addition, he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, the release said.
“The AEF program directly falls in line with Commissioner Hatcher’s priority of increasing profitability and viability of our farms and forests,” Freeman said. “I am truly thankful for this opportunity to provide support to Tennessee’s agriculture and forest-product businesses.”
Freeman grew up on a farm in Portland. His family specializes in poultry, beef, and forage production.
Tennessee agriculture and forest-product businesses with questions about the Agriculture Enterprise Fund can contact Will at 615-289-7955 or by email at william.h.freeman@tn.gov.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division connects business owners and entrepreneurs to resources, offers ideas for innovation opportunities, and facilitates relationships with organizations and agencies that can assist. For more information, visit www.tn.gov/agbusinessdevelopment.